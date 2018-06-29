The monsoon season has arrived and it is the season that cools the environment after the hot and humid weather as well as brings infections at the same time. So, here we are going to discuss how to take care of your health during the rainy season.

The rainy season invites a lot of health problems and we tend to get more susceptible to the harmful effects of the monsoon season. The chances of water-borne diseases like typhoid, viral fever, gastrointestinal infection, diarrhea, typhoid, and dysentery are on the rise during this time.

During this season, there is an increase in the growth of harmful germs and bacteria and this increases the chances of infections and diseases. The most common health problems seen during the monsoon season are respiratory infections, flu, and cold that need to be taken care of.

What Is The Diet During The Monsoon Season, According To Ayurveda?

During the rainy season, one shouldn't consume fast foods and roadside oily foods as this gives rise to a stomach infection. Monsoon time, people usually suffer from indigestion, because the air-borne bacteria is very well active during this time and can easily get inside your body through the food you eat.

So here's what you should do during the monsoons:

# Fruits

Consume adequate amounts of fruits during this season. The fruits will keep your body healthy as they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that will boost your immune system making you less prone to sickness. Go for fruits like apples, mangoes, pomegranates, and pears.

# Increase Your Immunity

If your immunity is low, there are chances that you may fall sick and catch air-borne infections and water-borne diseases easily. So, increase your immunity by adding garlic in the oil while it's hot, while preparing a soup. You could also try these immune-boosting foods!

# Have Dry Food

It is advisable that you do not reach out for those watery foods during the monsoon such as fruit juices, cut fruits, and lassi available outside in the streets. Instead go for dry foods such as nuts, corn, etc. Consuming too much of these watery foods during the monsoon season will cause indigestion and infections.

# Increase The Intake Of Bitter Vegetables

In your meal, include bitter vegetables like bitter gourd, neem, etc. to avoid skin infections and allergies. You will get most of the benefits if you consume them in boiled form, in case you don't like it having boiled. Fry it in a little amount of oil to add to the taste. Adding bitter vegetables in your diet will get rid of the skin infections.

# Boil Milk

During monsoons, it is better to avoid milk and consume other forms of milk in condensed form like sweets, yogurt or curd, etc. if you love drinking milk and can't stay without it, boil the milk to 100 degrees Celsius. This will keep you away from the harmful germs that are likely to attack your body.

List Of Foods To Have According To Ayurveda

1. Grains like red rice, jowar, and millet.

2. Vegetables like bottle gourd, snake gourd, and lady's finger.

3. Legumes like green gram, tuur daal, and black gram.

4. Garlic, onion, and ginger.

5. Fruits like grapes, dates, coconut, and mulberry.

6. Milk products like buttermilk, ghee, and cow's milk.

7. Rock salt, coriander, cumin, jaggery, mint, asafoetida, and black pepper.

List Of Foods To Avoid During Monsoon According To Ayurveda

1. Grains like raagi, maize, and barley.

2. Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, and dry vegetables.

3. Legumes like peas, lentils, and gram.

4. Potatoes, sabudana, and carrots.

5. Fruits like black plum, cucumber, jackfruit, watermelon, and muskmelon.

6. Buffalo milk, paneer, sweets, and fried food.

Health Tips For The Rainy Season

Avoid walking in puddles as there are germs that can get onto your feet and cause infections.

Avoid eating roadside food, roadside water, and raw vegetables as they are not hygienic during the monsoon.

Have an insect repellent by your side.

Take hot foods and drinks during the rainy season.

Dry your feet instantly after they get wet in the rain.

Keep your body dry and warm to avoid cold and cough.

Don't stay for too long in air conditioned rooms.

