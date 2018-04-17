How To Boost Your Immunity Naturally

Who doesn't want to be healthy and prevent diseases attacking our body? It is the immune system that helps fight the disease-causing germs and prevents you from falling sick. And when the body's immunity is compromised, it is unable to protect you from the disease-causing viruses due to which you fall sick.

A healthy immune system is dependent on many aspects of one's lifestyle, including diet, sleep, exercises and many more. However, a healthy diet plays a very important role in building and strengthening your immune system. A strong defense mechanism that builds resistance against infections and microbes is dependent to a large extent on the daily nourishment you give to your body through a healthy diet.

Certain foods have specific immunity-boosting properties which optimize the functioning of the body in building resistance towards diseases. Here are a few of those immunity-boosting foods that you should consider including in your diet for getting your immune system to function properly.

1. Yoghurt - The so called "live active cultures" which fall in the category of healthy bacteria prevent a lot of germs from attacking the gut and the intestinal tract. This good bacteria aids in the digestion and are also known as probiotics. While choosing yoghurt, the sugar-free ones are recommended.

2. Garlic - Garlic is a commonly found and popular super-food which boosts immunity of the body. It finds a place in most of the cuisines due to its flavour and anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties that help fight a lot of bacteria and germs.

3. Mushrooms - A variety of mushrooms can be a great source of immunity booster. Lots of mushrooms have medicinal properties, which can help strengthen the immune system.

4. Tea - Tea lovers can get their immunity levels boosted with a cup of green tea or black tea which are rich sources of antioxidants required for boosting the immunity levels of the body.

5. Spinach - This green leafy vegetable like many others is a super-food, which is rich in lot of vitamins and nutrients required to strengthen the immunity system of the body. It contains beta-carotene, antioxidants and vitamin C, which are immunity boosters.

6. Broccoli - Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetable which is packed with vitamins and nutrients necessary for strengthening the immunity of the body. It contains loads of Vitamins A, C and D, apart from fiber and antioxidants. Including raw or slightly cooked broccoli in your diet will give a boost to your immunity system.

7. Lemons - Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C. In fact, all citrus fruits such as oranges or grapefruit, which are packed with loads of vitamin C and antioxidants are excellent for increasing the immunity levels of the body. Vitamin C is essential in producing the white blood cells in the body, which fight against infections.

8. Turmeric - Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which help in preventing and treating a lot of health ailments. This is commonly used as a spice in many of the culinary recipes and is known for its medicinal properties.

6. Sweet Potatoes - The beta-carotene content in sweet potatoes is an excellent source of Vitamin A. It is a very healthy choice to be included in your diet and in fact is a super-food.

10. Oats And Whole Grains - Beta-glucan content in grains is a fibre which contains antimicrobial properties that enhance the immunity levels of your body.

11. Nuts - Most of the nuts are a good source of Vitamin E, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Almonds, walnuts and peanuts are all great for building the immunity.

12. Honey - Honey, which is a natural sweetener is a good substitute for sugar and is packed with essential antioxidants. It is an antibacterial that acts as an immunity booster.

We all want to keep ourselves healthy and active by keeping away from diseases. So, building a strong immune system that protects you from falling sick is a very important aspect of your well-being. Include these immunity-boosting superfoods in your diet and enjoy a healthy life. Strengthen your immune system and choose to be healthy.

