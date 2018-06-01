World Milk Day 2018: Which Milk Is Healthier For You?

The Food and Agriculture Organization of WHO marked 1st June as World Milk Day. Interestingly, the World Milk Day event does not follow a specific theme worldwide. Instead, different countries around the world get to pick up a theme of their own. In India, the World Milk Day 2018 theme is 'Drink Move Be Strong'.

World Milk Day 2018 mainly focuses on the attention of milk and to publicise activities connected with milk and the dairy industry.

These are some of the objectives of World Milk Day 2018:

An aim to spread the need and importance of milk in a person's life.

To promote and celebrate the contribution and importance of milk and dairy products in people's lives, in various industries and the economy.

When a living creature is born, milk is the foremost food that is fed to the child. Milk contains essential nutrients like protein, calcium, healthy fats, potassium, iodine, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, and phosphorous.

So, in this article we will be discussing the different kinds of milk and its fat content.

1. Whole Milk

In an 8 ounce glass of whole milk there are about 150 calories, with 8 grams of fat. Whole milk is obtained from a cow and it contains nutrients, such as vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin C, folate, and niacin. It also contains essential minerals like calcium, phosphorous, etc. that boosts the body's bone formation and enzyme functions.

2. Low-fat Milk

The difference between low-fat milk and whole milk is the amount of fat in each serving. An 8 ounce serving of low-fat milk contains 2.5 grams of fat and 100 calories, compared to whole milk, which contains 150 calories and 8 grams of fat.

3. Skimmed Milk

Skimmed milk is a good choice if you want to cut back on calories and fat. Skimmed milk has the same nutrients as whole milk, but contains less fat, with just 80 calories. Skimmed milk has nine essential nutrients, including 8 grams of high-quality protein.

4. Organic Milk

Organic milk can be obtained if only the animals are taken care of properly in animal farms that lead to high-quality, wholesome milk. Organic dairy cows are fed organic feed, have stricter guidelines, and the milk they produce while taking antibiotics is kept out of the milk supply for a longer period of time.

5. Lactose-free Milk

Lactose-free milk is real cow milk, but there is a difference when compared to other types of milk. The natural sugar in milk, called lactose is broken down and this milk is great for people who are lactose-intolerant. But still, lactose-free milk retains the same nutrients, including calcium, protein, potassium, and vitamin D.

6. Raw Milk

Milk which is straight obtained from the cow is not pasteurized. The federal laws across the states prohibit the use of this milk due to safety concerns outlined by the government agencies, such as the USDA, Centers for Disease Control, and Federal Drug Administration.

Which Milk Is Healthier, Cow Or Buffalo Milk?

1. Fat Content - Cow milk has a low percentage of fat, and that's the reason the milk consistency is thin. Buffalo milk is high in fat content, and hence can be called heavy milk.

2. Protein Content - Buffalo milk is known to contain high-quality proteins when compared to cow milk. The proteins in buffalo milk are more heat resistant and thus, makes it difficult for infants and older people to digest it.

3. Water Content - Cow milk is a little watery as it contains fewer milk solids, compared to buffalo milk. Also, buffalo milk contains more calcium than cow milk.

4. Cholesterol Content - Buffalo milk is known to contain less cholesterol which is beneficial for people suffering from diseases like hypertension, PCOD, kidney diseases, and obesity.

However, both cow milk and buffalo milk act as natural aphrodisiac foods that stimulate sexual desire in humans. Both these types of milk are highly nutritious and boost the stamina in the body. They also have a cooling effect on the body.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Milk?

Though many prefer gulping down a glass of milk in the morning, it may cause stomach ache and can cause acidity. According to Ayurveda, the best time to drink milk is from evening until the bedtime.

Having milk before going to bed can give you a sound sleep as it contains sedative properties. So, if you have trouble falling asleep, drink a glass of milk.

