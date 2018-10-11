Don't Like Drinking Water? Here Are Other Ways To Stay Hydrated

Hydrating your body is very important as it flushes out toxins, improves complexion, promotes healthy weight management, increases brain power, boosts the immune system, prevents headaches, etc. But, there are many who miss out drinking water at regular intervals and there are many who don't like drinking water, especially children. In this article, we will be writing on how to stay hydrated without drinking water.

Scientists at the Stirling, Loughborough and Bangor universities have revealed that apart from water, there are other drinks that can keep you hydrated.

The research trial was done on 13 commonly consumed drinks on urine output and fluid balance. And it was found that several fluids were retained in the body for a long time than water. These fluids were still water, fizzy water, skimmed milk, whole milk, cola, diet cola, hot tea, cold tea, orange juice, lager, coffee, sports drink and oral rehydration solution.

According to Neil Walsh of Bangor University, fluids like tea and coffee when drunk in normal amounts don't stimulate any additional fluid loss compared to drinking water.

So, if are not carrying a water bottle with you, you can incorporate these new foods and fluids into your diet to give you a daily dose of water.