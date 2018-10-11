Don't Like Drinking Water? Here Are Other Ways To Stay Hydrated

Hydrating your body is very important as it flushes out toxins, improves complexion, promotes healthy weight management, increases brain power, boosts the immune system, prevents headaches, etc. But, there are many who miss out drinking water at regular intervals and there are many who don't like drinking water, especially children. In this article, we will be writing on how to stay hydrated without drinking water.
Scientists at the Stirling, Loughborough and Bangor universities have revealed that apart from water, there are other drinks that can keep you hydrated.
The research trial was done on 13 commonly consumed drinks on urine output and fluid balance. And it was found that several fluids were retained in the body for a long time than water. These fluids were still water, fizzy water, skimmed milk, whole milk, cola, diet cola, hot tea, cold tea, orange juice, lager, coffee, sports drink and oral rehydration solution.
According to Neil Walsh of Bangor University, fluids like tea and coffee when drunk in normal amounts don't stimulate any additional fluid loss compared to drinking water.
So, if are not carrying a water bottle with you, you can incorporate these new foods and fluids into your diet to give you a daily dose of water.
1. Colourful Fruits And Veggies
For each meal, half the space of your plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, vegetables and fruits with the highest water content are celery, tomatoes, oranges and melon. These foods will provide your body with water, vitamins, minerals and fibre.
2. Oatmeal
Yes, oatmeal the wonderful breakfast staple is as hydrating as water. Do you know why? Oats expand when they are absorbed in fluids like milk or water that they are cooked in. This makes the creamy oatmeal a hydrating food, and also adding fresh fruits to it like watermelon, berries or oranges will make for a surprising source of fluids.
3. Healthy Snacks
Avoid having high carbohydrate snacks such as chips, pretzels and crackers as they have a very low water content and strip you off the opportunity to snack on something which is hydrating. So, swap these snacks with high-water content snacks like yogurt, veggies with hummus, home-made smoothies, and fresh fruits.
4. Flavoured Drinks
Drinking plain water can be boring so, why don't you spice it up a little by adding fresh fruits and herbs to make it an infused concoction? You can also brew home-made iced tea by adding fresh lemon or you can go for a cup of hot chamomile or green tea. Flavoured drinks are easier to drink which means you are more likely to drink a large amount than water.
5.Fruit And Vegetable Juices
Fruit and vegetable juice has a water content of about 85 to 100 per cent. Fruits have a sugar content that can inhibit hydration, so adding some water to the fruit juice to lower the sweetness. If you are concerned with the sugar content of fruits, go for lemon juice, and tart cherry juice.
6. Broth-based Soups
Broth-based soups are simply water of the ingredients which include vegetables, and chicken. This makes the soup very healthy and flavourful. It hydrates your body too and that's the reason why many doctors suggest having broth-based soups when you are having a fever or vomiting. A bowl of chicken broth or vegetable broth does the trick.
Related Articles
- 7 Reasons Why Your Eyes Are Constantly Watery
-
- How Much Water To Drink A Day While Pregnant?
- How Long Should You Wait To Drink Water After Eating?
- How Safe Is Gripe Water For Babies?
- Here Are Various Types Of Water And Their Health Aspects You Should Know About
- 8 Important Things To Know About Drinking More Water