Vaginal yeast infections are fungal infections that mostly occur in 3 out of 4 women at some point of their lives. Though yeast infections are uncomfortable, they aren't dangerous. Here in this article, we will tell you how to prevent yeast infection from wet bathing suit.

Why Does Yeast Infection Occur?

All vaginas have some amount of yeast in them and when this naturally occurring yeast goes out of control, infections occur. This can happen either when the bacteria in the vagina outnumber themselves or when an external, aggressive strain of yeast colonizes the vagina.

Yeast thrives in stagnant, warm and moist environments, like that inside of a vagina.

Symptoms Of Yeast Infection

The signs and symptoms of vaginal yeast infection are burning, itching, thick white odourless discharge and pain during sex.

But, did you know that a wet bathing suit can also increase the chances of yeast infection in the vagina? Yes, wearing a wet bathing suit for a prolonged period of time may increase a woman's risk of a yeast infection.

Yeast mostly thrives in warm and moist environment like that of your wet bathing suit that stays wet for a long time after a swim. Because where there is too much water it will promote the growth of yeast.

Here are other reasons that can cause irritation from a wet bathing suit:

1. It Is The Perfect Combo For Bacteria

The inside of your wet swimwear is both moist and warm, which is a breeding ground for bacteria. When you are in the water, the material of your swimsuit absorbs the various chemicals and bacteria that exist in the ocean or in the pool.

And when you are out of the water, your private parts inside the suit get attracted to these bacteria. This can throw off the balance of healthy bacteria in the vagina leading to urinary tract infections and vaginitis.

2. It May Cause Itchy Rash

Sitting in your wet bathing suit can lead to a very similar infection around your genitals. You may also come in contact with a fungi known as dermatophyes; this infection spreads to the skin of your genitals, butt and inner thighs.

You will start feeling itchy and rashes forming at these places. People who have sensitive skin may experience skin irritation from wearing wet clothes.

3. It Can Cause Yeast Infections

Women who suffer from recurring yeast infections often, may get this infection easily. The bacteria that is breeding in wet bathing suits can cause an overgrowth of yeast cells in the vagina. This can cause symptoms like soreness, burning and heavy discharge.

How To Treat Yeast Infections

For treating yeast infections, most treatments can be a span of 3 to 7 days. The medications are anti-fungal to treat the infections and an anti-inflammatory agent is used to calm down the irritation.

Contact your doctor, if you notice bleeding or large amounts of discharge.

Tips To Prevent Yeast Infections

Change your wet swimsuit as soon as you get out of the water. Put on dry clothes immediately.

Wear loose clothing like a sarong or loose fitting shorts that will allow the air to circulate and get the area dry faster.

It is better to choose a swimsuit with moisture wicking protection as they help to remove moisture from the skin and bring it to the surface of your swimsuit till it evaporates.

