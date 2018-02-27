How to Fall Asleep at Night – 5 Simple Tricks

1. Force Yourself to Stay Awake

You know it as well as I do that forcing yourself to fall asleep only manages to make you wider awake. A better idea is to lay down on bed and keep your eyes open wide as if you are trying to wake yourself up. Before long you will start feeling sleepy and will doze off.

Just remember to stay away from your gadgets while you are trying this and darken your room.

2. Drink Spiced Milk

Drinking milk 3 hours after your dinner is a great way to knock yourself out at bedtime. But it is even better when the milk is spiced mildly with nutmeg, turmeric, or cinnamon as it improves your immunity and is good for digestion!

3. The 4-7-8 Technique

Developed by the bestselling author, Dr. Andrew Weil, the 4-7-8 technique is a simple breathing exercise that can help you fall asleep fast.

All you need to do is touch the tip of your tongue to the ridge of your palate behind your upper front teeth. Then, close your mouth and breath in through your nose for 4 seconds.

Hold your breath, next, for 7 seconds. And finally, exhale out through your mouth (keep them puckered so the wind blows around your tongue) for 8 seconds.

Repeat this entire sequence 3 more times for a total of 4 sequences.

4. Keep Your Feet Warm

If the weather is relatively pleasant, wear a pair of socks to warm up your feet. It will help you fall asleep faster as it makes you feel cozy.

Caution: This trick will not work during summers as it's impossible to fall asleep if you are feeling too hot or uncomfortably sweaty.

5. Blow Some Bubbles

Everyone loves to blow bubbles. It's fun and can calms you down instantly, even as it fills your heart with peace.



So the next time you are unable to fall asleep, keep blowing bubbles until you are calm and start feeling sleepy.