How Do 2 Glasses Of Wine Affect Your Sleep?

It is a fact that many of us feel that sipping a glass or two of wine before going to sleep on a daily basis helps us to feel relaxed a bit and get over the trauma of daily stressed materialistic routine so as to have a sound sleep at night unaware of the grueling tensions for the whole day. But this notion is turning out to be a false one as can be observed by various doctors and the research scientists.

They state that drinking wine to fall asleep interferes with sleep homeostasis, i.e. The body's internal timer that regulates sleeping and waking, gets jeopardized. Over time, regular drinking can even lead to insomnia, they found. Thus they led to the conclusion that alcohol should not be used as an advantageous aid for sleeping.

1. Scientific & Medical Evidences regarding Sleeping Disorders Due to Wine Consumption:

Various interpretations of the medical practitioners led to an agreement that wine makes a person doze, affecting a person's mechanism which controls his sleep and being active. When a person's sleep is hampered, his body produces adenosine, a naturally occurring substance that propels him to fall asleep. On the other hand, when a person goes to sleep early, sleep homeostasis is shifted and they may wake up in the middle of the night or early morning. The researchers found that wine alters the sleep homeostatic mechanism and puts pressure on an individual to sleep. When it happens, sleep period gets shifted, and a person starts experiencing disrupted sleep routine. As wine intake leads an individual to flush out urine from his or her body frequently, it leads the people to go to the bathroom, therefore waking up earlier in the morning. Researchers also came up with the conclusion that after frequent wine consumptions the persons would fall asleep but would wake up within a few hours and it becomes very difficult to fall back to sleep again. When the alcoholics were not given wine, the researchers found that they showed symptoms of insomnia. After regularly drinking before bed, researchers found people suffered alcohol withdrawal when they stopped drinking. When trying to sleep, they showed symptoms of insomnia which resulted in jeopardized sleep homeostasis.

2. Substitutes of Wine for a Good and Sound Sleep

One should get over the false notion that 2 glasses of wine affects the sleep positively. Rather one should take the help of a proper physician to know that why there is a disruption in his daily sleep.

Following usage can be good for proper sleep:

1. Walnuts aids in sleepiness since it comprises protein, potassium and it helps the body make melatonin, a natural sleep hormone.

2. Have a salad with your evening meal. Intake of salad relaxes the brain.

3. An individual body needs vitamin B6 to help make melatonin and serotonin. Bananas and warm milk helps sleep as they release natural chemicals to relax the body

4. Certain foods with a high glycaemic index, such as bread and pasta, can help sleep. This is because after eating them one has a natural spur in one's blood sugar and insulin levels, and after this spur one can feel tired.

5. Switching off the television, computers & mobile phones etc an hour before going to bed should become a daily routine for the person and it can bring proper sleeping routine.

6. Daily yoga and physical exercise can also bring proper sleep.

7. Take a hot bath. Sleep is normally preceded by a drop in body temperature.

Finally, it can be concluded that especially before sleep one should avoid wine intake and rather use the above-mentioned diets to find a sound sleep. If someone is not getting sleep on a regular basis then he or she can consult a physician or a psychiatric as it might be that he is not getting sleep due to some kinds of depression or anxiety. His sleeping disorders might be treated with antidepressants and not wine. Further due to blood pressure fluctuations and blood sugar symptoms many persons do not get proper sleep. Also in many circumstances, age factor is the reason for not having proper sleep. Instead of sipping wine as an excuse for proper sleep the persons should consult the physicians, medical practitioners etc and take proper medical treatment and have prescribed tablets at night for proper sleep. Sipping 2 glasses of wine during bedtime will make the person alcoholic in a long span of time and not only the sleeping problem but also many other health problems will encircle his body. Therefore, persons beware of this False Notion that Wine sipping before bed is good for sound sleep rather it is just the other way round i.e. wine sipping before bedtime hampers one's sleep and jeopardize one's daily routine.