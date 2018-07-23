Honey And Nuts Home Remedy For Treating Thyroid

To regulate the activity of your thyroid glands and to optimize its functioning, there is a home remedy that can prevent the overproduction of hormones. The home remedy is walnuts and honey for thyroid health.

The thyroid is one of the endocrine glands that produce hormones. It plays a major role in metabolic, cardiovascular and emotional health. It has many functions like controlling the rhythm of many vital activities but when it malfunctions, it also interferes with protein synthesis, circulation and the oxygenation process.

But sometimes, the thyroid gland can go out of whack by causing hormonal imbalances that subsequently produce disorders that affect the quality of life.

What Are The Symptoms Of Thyroid Malfunction?

The symptoms of a thyroid malfunction depend on the type of problem that develops:

1. Hypothyroidism

2. Goiter.

3. Hyperthyroidism.

4. Thyroiditis.

5. Thyroid cancer.

6. Nodules in the thyroid.

There are some common signs that you may experience when you have the above conditions like sensation of chronic fatigue, anxiety and nervousness, loss of sexual desire, dry skin, hair loss, changes in the appetite and taste of food, muscle and joint pain, high blood pressure and cholesterol, irregular menstruations, and inadequate regulation of body temperature.

How Nuts And Honey Are Effective For The Treatment Of Thyroid

The mixture of walnuts (or any other nuts) and honey is an old medicinal preparation that is used as a supplement to stimulate the balance of thyroid hormones. Regular consumption of this concoction can prevent the low production of hormones or overstimulate them.

Benefits Of Nuts For Thyroid Health

Many people are not aware of how nuts can maintain good thyroid health. They are full of nutrients and properties that support the function of the thyroid gland.

Nuts contain large amounts of selenium, a trace element that intervenes in the activity of the thyroid which promotes correct segregation of hormones.

Low levels of selenium are related to iodine deficiency, which can eventually cause hypothyroidism.

Nuts are loaded with essential fatty acids that avoid inflammatory imbalances in the gland, it improves blood circulation and provides energy to the body.

Benefits Of Honey For Thyroid Health

Honey is rich in enzymes, minerals, vitamins and antioxidant compounds. Organic honey has natural sugars which are an important source of energy for the cells. It further aids in purifying the body against harmful substances such as toxins and heavy metals, which influence the appearance of thyroid disorders.

Organic honey also contains high doses of omega 6 fatty acids, that regulate the body's hormonal processes.

How To Prepare The Nuts And Honey Home Remedy?

Use nuts that contain selenium in abundance such as walnuts, cashew nuts, Brazil nuts, and so on.

Ingredients:

40 walnuts

3 cups of organic honey

Method:

Slice the nuts in half and chop them into small pieces.

Put them into a glass jar and cover them with honey. Stir the ingredients and seal the jar.

Place it in a cool and dark place for 7 to 10 days.

How To Consume Them?

Consume 2 teaspoons of the honey and nuts mixture before breakfast. You can have it once again at night. Including this mixture in your regular diet will support your thyroid functions.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 12 Emmenagogue Foods And Herbs To Induce Periods Immediately