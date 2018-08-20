8 Things That Happen To Your Body When You Quit Alcohol Completely

Alcohol is a beverage that has been in existence since time immemorial, in many different forms. If you open up history and literature books, dating back centuries ago, you can still see the references of alcohol in them. Alcohol can be defined as a psychoactive substance, which is the main ingredient in all alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, vodka, whisky, rum, etc.

The chemical name of alcohol is ethanol and it is said to be one of the oldest and most common beverages or substances used for recreational purposes among people. When a person consumes more than a certain amount of alcohol, it can lead to intoxication or a feeling of "high", which brings about a number of short-term changes in that person, which many people enjoy.

Some of the symptoms of alcohol intoxication are mood lift, euphoria, relaxed muscles, a feeling of tension and stress dropping temporarily, becoming more outgoing and social, loss of inhibitions, etc.

The above-mentioned symptoms are the reason why many people enjoy alcohol, as the temporary sense of euphoria experienced could become a habit. Alcohol mixes with the blood when consumed and rapidly travels to the brain, where it boosts the effects of a neurotransmitter known as y-aminobutyric acid. The increase in neurotransmitter is the main reason why the effect of temporary euphoria is experienced by people when they consume alcohol.

When a person consumes more than a certain quantity of alcohol, after the effect of euphoria wears off, it can lead to a condition known as a "hangover". A hangover is a group of symptoms that occur after a few hours of consumption of excess amounts of alcohol.

Hangovers are caused when the body works extra hard to break down the alcohol molecules in the body, and unlike the alcohol "high", hangovers can cause a lot of discomforts. Symptoms of a hangover include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, indigestion, constipation or diarrhoea, fatigue, etc.

In addition, consuming alcohol on a regular basis can also lead to psychological dependency and cause other major diseases such as obesity, heart disease, high cholesterol, depression, etc. So learn what can happen to your body when you completely stop drinking alcohol.

1. Weight Loss

Alcohol is a substance which contains a high amount of calories and very fewer nutrients. In addition, a number of research studies have also claimed that consumption of alcohol even once a week can increase our appetite significantly. Both of these factors can cause weight gain. So, giving up on alcohol completely can aid weight loss.

2. Lowered Cholesterol

The number of calories, fat and starch content present in alcohol, especially in alcohols such as beer, whisky and rum are very high. So, when a person consumes these drinks often, their content can lead to the build-up of a high amount of cholesterol in the arteries of the body, increasing cholesterol levels. So, not drinking at all can help lower cholesterol levels.

3. Stabilised Blood Pressure

The chemical components present in alcohol have the ability to increase a person's blood pressure, which is why most people feel a "rush" inside the body and light-headed, when they are intoxicated. So, regular consumption of alcohol can cause hypertension and quitting alcohol completely can stabilise blood pressure naturally.

4. Improved Energy Levels

While it is true that when a person consumes alcohol, a few minutes later, he/she may feel very alive and energetic; however, long-term consumption of excess alcohol can lower your metabolism and cause constant fatigue. So, giving up on alcohol completely can help improve your energy levels.

5. Effective Workout Sessions

A number of research studies have proven that people who consume alcohol on a regular basis may not become very fit, even if they work out daily. This is because alcohol can make you feel tired and, therefore, could come in the way of a complete workout session. In addition, alcohol can inhibit muscle growth and you may not feel toned enough. So, quitting alcohol can help you get better results from exercise.

6. Improved Immunity

As alcohol is known to make the cells of your body weaker, since it contains toxic chemicals, it can weaken your immune system. So, not consuming alcohol at all can give you a stronger immune system to help fight diseases.

7. Reduces Depression Risk

As alcohol causes a fluctuation of the neurotransmitters in the brain, long-term consumption can make people prone to mental ailments like depression. So, quitting alcohol completely can lower the risk of a person being affected by depression and anxiety. It is a fact that people with depressive tendencies are more at a risk of developing alcohol dependency. So, giving up on alcohol can prevent this risk as well.

8. Lowers Risk Of Cancer

Not consuming alcohol at all, or becoming a teetotaller can also prevent major diseases such as cancer. According to a research study conducted by the American Cancer Institute, regular consumption of alcohol is known to trigger the abnormal multiplication of cancerous cells in certain parts of the body. So, quitting alcohol completely can lower the risk of cancers such as colon cancer, liver cancer and prostate cancer.