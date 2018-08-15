These Eco-friendly Alternatives To Plastic Items Can Protect Your Health

Today, India is celebrating the 72nd Independence Day and being a national holiday, families spend time together by going for a meal outside or going for a ride. And not to forget the litter that people throw on the streets, which is majorly plastic. Yes, the usage of plastic has become an alarming issue. So, today on Independence Day, we will write about the eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and how it can positively impact our health.

Plastic pollution has become a global crisis. The National Geographic Magazine in its June issue has published a series of photos highlighting the vast amounts of discarded plastic choking the world's rivers, oceans and shorelines.

In India, some Indian states have banned the usage of plastic, yet plastic bags and bottles are being disposed on the street sides and in the rivers.

On this Independence Day, we bring to you some eco-friendly alternatives to plastic.

1. Dry Coconut Leaf Straws

2. Bamboo Toothbrush

3. Stainless Steel Water Bottle/Glass Bottle

4. Edible Spoons/Wooden Spoons

5. Cotton Sanitary Napkin

6. Steel Food Container

7. Cover Food With Cabbage Leaves

1. Dry Coconut Leaf Straws

Plastic straws contain a harmful chemical called polypropylene, which can leach into water and alter the oestrogen levels in humans. Who knew that plastic straws could actually be replaced by dry coconut leaf straws? The dry coconut leaves are made into straws which are 100 per cent biodegradable.

Coconut leaves have their own natural wax which isn't harmful for the humans. This dry coconut leaf straw is made by steaming the leaves under pressure so that the wax comes onto the surface and the result is a hydrophobic straw. These straws can be washed and reused.

2. Bamboo Toothbrushes

Plastic toothbrushes might expose you to the harmful chemical bisphenol-A (BPA), which can lead to infertility and various kinds of cancers. So to protect yourself and the environment, you can replace your plastic toothbrush with a bamboo toothbrush.

The soft bristles of the bamboo toothbrush are made from a base of 62 per cent castor bean oil and the handle is made from 100 per cent wild harvested bamboo. And the wrapper around the toothbrush is plant-based and you can use these bamboo toothbrushes as long as the plastic toothbrushes.

3. Stainless Steel Water Bottles / Glass Bottles

The recyclable plastic water bottles contain harmful chemicals like BPA (Bisphenol-A), phthalate, PVC, or polycarbonate that leach into the drinking water causing cancer. These chemicals aren't present in either steel or glass water bottles, thereby not causing any harm to your body and to the environment as well.

In addition, glass and steel water bottles keep mould and bacteria at bay which we often find in plastic water bottles.

4. Edible Spoons/ Wooden Spoons

Replace plastic spoons in your kitchen with edible spoons. While you are consuming food with plastic spoons, your food is getting contaminated with toxic chemicals from the plastic. So, in a way, it's harmful to the body and the environment.

Using edible spoons instead of plastic spoons are also beneficial because it's made with dough made from a mixture of rice, wheat and sorghum flour.

Wooden spoons are also an excellent eco-friendly alternative to plastic spoons.

5. Cotton Sanitary Napkins

Cloth pads or cotton sanitary napkin are made from soft, breathable fabrics that allow air flow in the intimate area. There is less irritation, sweating and chafing when compared to wearing disposable sanitary napkins.

The cloth pads are reusable which makes them a great choice over the disposable sanitary pads.

6. Steel Food Containers

Most food outlets and restaurants deliver food or serve food in plastic containers. It is better to avoid these plastic containers and start using steel containers as they are free of BPA, phthalates, PVC and lead.

7. Cover Food With Cabbage Leaves

Chemicals can percolate into foods when plastic wraps are used to cover dishes being heated in microwave ovens. Phthalates are toxic because they disrupt hormones and these compounds can enter into the food wrapped in plastic. Instead, you can wash and use the cabbage leaves to wrap your food.

Ditch those commonly used plastic items and do your bit to free the environment and yourself from plastic this Independence Day!

Here's wishing you a Happy Independence Day!

