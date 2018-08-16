10 Common Types Of Depression & Their Symptoms

Are you depressed about what's happening in your workplace or in your personal life? Depression is more than just a sad mood. It is a condition which can be a difficult concept to grasp and understand as many believe that there are two types of depression - clinical depression which requires treatment and regular depression that can happen to anyone. Here, we will be discussing the different types of depression.

As described from a medical viewpoint, depression is referred to as a mood disorder which causes a constant feeling of sadness and profound loss of interest in things that usually brings you pleasure. As a result, your feelings, behaviour and thinking are affected and can interfere with your ability to function in your day-to-day life.

A person who experiences depression often can't see a future for themselves. The warning signs of depression might be noticed while not all the time.

These Are The Warning Signs Of Depression

1. Feeling of hopelessness, worthlessness.

2. Persistent sad, empty or an anxious mood.

3. Feelings of guilt and helplessness.

4. Decrease in energy and difficulty in concentrating and remembering.

5. Loss of interest in hobbies.

6. Insomnia or oversleeping.

7. Thoughts of suicide.

8. Weight gain or weight loss.

9. Headaches and eating disorders.

10. Irritability and restlessness.

If you are experiencing these signs and symptoms of depression every day for at least 2 weeks, then you know it's time to treat it.

Types Of Depression

1. Major Depression

This is the most common type of depression which is often referred to as clinical depression. You will know you have major depression when you feel extreme sadness, hopelessness, lack of energy, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, irritability, changes in eating habits, trouble in concentrating, and thoughts of death most of the days of the week.

The best treatment for treating major depression is usually antidepressant medications and talk therapy.

2. Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is also called manic depression characterized by extreme to low mood swings. An extreme mood swing can affect a person's sense of reality and might require hospitalization.

People with bipolar disorder often have a range of physical and emotional symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, unexplained aches and pains, loss of self-esteem, anxiety, irritability, indecision and disorganization.

In bipolar depression, the risk of suicide is 15 times greater. In most extreme cases, psychosis can occur. The FDA has approved medications like seroquel, latuda and olanzapine-fluoxetine combination to treat this depressed phase.

3. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

During the winter season, do you tend to feel blue, gain weight and withdraw socially? If yes, then you are suffering from the seasonal affective disorder which most often happens during the winter months due to the lack of sunlight.

This type of depression is characterized by symptoms of daytime fatigue, anxiety, increased irritability and weight gain. Mild symptoms may occur but it can also become severe.

The treatment includes antidepressants, and light therapy wherein you will have to sit in front of a special bright light box for 15 to 30 minutes daily.

4. Persistent Depressive Disorder

Persistent depressive disorder, formerly known as dysthymia, refers to a type of chronic depression that lasts for 2 years or longer.

You may have symptoms like changes in your appetite, oversleeping or lack of sleep, lack of energy, low self-esteem, finding difficulty in concentrating and feeling hopeless.

This type of depression usually responds better to talk therapy and psychotherapy.

5. Postpartum Depression

About 85 per cent of new moms suffer from postpartum depression. It affects 20 per cent of mothers in developing countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

This type of depression is characterized by feelings of extreme sadness, fears about hurting the baby, loneliness and a feeling of disconnection from the child. It can occur anywhere from weeks to months after giving birth to the child.

The treatment should be immediate medical care and that may include talk therapy and medications.

6. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

This is another type of depression that affects 5 per cent of women and is much more severe. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder occurs during the second half of the menstrual cycle.

The symptoms of this depression are extreme fatigue, feeling sad and hopeless; mood swings, severe feeling of stress and anxiety, irritability, food cravings and inability to concentrate.

The treatment includes lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise and antidepressants.

7. Psychotic Depression

People with this type of depression experience disorganized thinking or behaviour, delusions, false sights or sounds known as hallucinations. About 20 per cent of people with depression, these become so severe that they develop psychotic symptoms.

Your ability to think clearly will slow down and you will become agitated.

The treatment includes a combination of medications for treating this serious type of depression as published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

8. Atypical Depression

Atypical depression is characterized by a set of specific symptoms related to excessive sleep, eating or weight gain, fatigue, weakness, strong reactive moods, and intense sensitivity to rejection. A positive event can improve your mood temporarily, if you have atypical depression.

An antidepressant known as MAOI (monoamine oxidase inhibitor), has been well studied in treating this depression.

9. Situational Depression

Situational depression, also known as adjustment disorder, is triggered by a stressful or a life-changing event such as loss of your job, trauma, the death of a loved one or a divorce.

This type of depression is three times more common than major depression. The symptoms are excessive sadness, worry or nervousness.

Psychotherapy can help you if you are suffering with this depression.

10. Subsyndromal Depression

This indicates that a person's depressive symptoms can't be diagnosed with a major depressive episode.

The symptoms include restlessness, feeling sad or depressed, not getting enough sleep, significant change in appetite, feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.

If mild symptoms are even noticed, treatment can be done so that symptoms don't become worse.

Share this article to create awareness!