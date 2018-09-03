Can Cannabidiol Help With Migraines?

Migraines are much more than the typical stress or allergy headaches that one may experience. They can last from four hours to three days, and with migraine symptoms, you may find it difficult to go through your day-to-day tasks. Further, noise, light, and movement can aggravate your symptoms.

Although painkillers may help to a certain extent, they can cause unnecessary side effects, and are not a cure for the condition. This is when Cannabidiol (CBD) may help you.

CBD is an active compound present in the Cannabis sativa plant (also known as marijuana). It has recently grown in popularity due to its ability to treat certain conditions naturally.

There are over 80 chemicals, referred to as 'cannabinoids' in the Cannabis plant, but CBD constitutes 40 per cent of cannabis extracts, and has been studied for various uses.

Medicinal Value Of CBD

CBD is basically one of the several compounds known as Cannabinoids in the Cannabis plant. Researchers have been working on the possible therapeutic uses of CBD. There are also CBD oils that contain concentrations of CBD, but the uses of these oils vary. Here are some proven medicinal uses of CBD: