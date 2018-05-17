Ayurveda Is The Key To Improve Your Eye Health

With excessive exposure to heat, especially during the summers, it is extremely important that we take steps to protect the organ that enables us to see this beautiful world around us. Your eyes, one of the most important organs that require utmost care, are the ones that are extremely prone to infections and allergies.

With the rising heat this summer, made worse by pollution, it has become evident that we need to find ways which can ensure that our eyes are kept safe and well protected. Going by what Dr. Vasant Lad has said in the book "The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies" , eyes are severely strained and irritated especially for the residents of cities that have high pollution and also for those who sit long hours in front of the computer or are exposed to watching television for extended hours at a stretch.

Understanding Eye Health Through The Words Of Ayurveda

Let's first understand the reason and the cause of eye irritation in terms of Ayurveda. It is understood that the irritation of the eyes is due to the conjunctiva turning dry, which happens due to the presence of excess vata dosha. Also, this irritation of strained eyes could be the result of excessive hyper-acidity or pitta dosha in the stomach. The wellness of the liver and eyes is linked to each other. Therefore, an adversely affected functionality of the liver could negatively affect the health of the eyes.

Essential Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Healthy Eyes As Per The Book "The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies"

• A solution of rose water can do wonders for your eye health. You can use an eye cup or a dropper; but make sure that the rose water is neither too cold nor hot. Recommended when there is even the slightest of eye irritation, one or two drops of rose water can soothe the irritated eye.

• Putting a single drop of castor oil in each eye before bedtime can keep your eyes pacified. However, ensure that there are no preservatives.

• Going by the book "Home Doctor" by Dr. P.S. Phadke, in case you observe redness in your eyes along with swelling or pain, the best home remedy is to use a turmeric-based eye drop. Take a teaspoon of turmeric and boil it in around two cups of water. Let it boil till it reaches down to about one cup. Use a muslin cloth to strain the prepared solution after about four to five times. This prepared extract can then be used in the form of an eye drop. Using it at least three to four times daily can soothe your eyes.

• Cold eye washes using the infusion made out of coriander seeds or fennel seeds can work as a great eye pacifier.

• Cold compresses work great whenever there is a burning sensation in the eyes. It is seen that a cold application of fresh curd or the cream of cow's milk can also reduce the burning sensation of the eyes.

In order to keep your eyesight strong, Ram N. Kumar, an Ayurvedic expert at NirogStreet, suggests the consumption of the following:

• Triphala churma - This is the best source of vitamin C and it serves to prevent the development of cataract.

• Amla - Contains vitamin C, the most important antioxidant. Boosts immunity and strengthens eyesight.

• Spinach - This green leafy vegetable replenishes the body with antioxidants and also provides essential nutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin A. It is also a provider of iron and calcium.

• Milk - Being a good source of riboflavin, milk is known to prevent the development of cataract. Fortified with vitamin A, milk is one of the best sources for maintaining a good eye health.

• Carrots - Packed with beta-carotene that gets converted into vitamin A, carrots are the best to achieve a good eye health.

• Almonds - Being a great health booster, almonds have vitamin E that protects the body from the attack of unstable molecules, which target the healthy tissues.

• Citrus Fruits - Fruits such as lemon, oranges, etc., are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin B12. These help in maintaining a good eyesight.

Therefore, following the basic Ayurvedic tips that are mentioned above can ensure that your eye health is improved to a great extent.