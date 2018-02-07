9 Surprising Reasons For Frequent Urination

1. Too Much Liquid Intake

Now, we previously read that one must consume at least 2 litres of water a day to remain healthy, right? Well, as we know too much of anything, even good things, could lead to undesirable consequences. So, if you are consuming more than 2 litres of water a day, along with other liquids such as coffee, tea, juices, etc., then naturally you will feel like passing urine more often. However, this is perfectly normal and safe. So, keep a track of your liquid consumption to eliminate the possibility of a potential disease!

2. Smaller Bladder

As we know, anatomically, every person is different. Just like how we vary in height, weight, etc., even the way that our internal organs are made up can also vary from person to person. Normally, the urinary bladder of most people can hold up to 2 cups fluid, after which the urge to pass urine starts. However, in a few people, the bladder can hold only up to 1 or 1.5 cups of fluid, so they would need to pass urine more frequently than the others. A scan of your bladder can let you know about its size and capacity.

3. Dehydration

Yes, this may seem like a surprising cause for frequent urination because if the body doesn't have enough water, how can it produce enough urine, right? Well, contrary to this belief, studies have proven that when you are dehydrated, the urine becomes more concentrated. Concentrated urine can irritate the bladder and make you feel like you need to pee urgently, even though nothing much comes out!

4. Kidney Stones

If you feel that you are drinking a balanced amount of water per day and you are devoid of diseases like diabetes, and yet, you pass urine more often than normal every day, then it could indicate the presence of kidney stones. Usually, this ailment is also accompanied with other symptoms such as burning sensation while urinating, pain in the lower back and pelvic region, etc. So, if you notice any of these signs, medical advice must be sought.

5. Weak Pelvic Muscles

If the muscles around your pelvis or the lower abdomen region are weak, then it could lead to the loss of bladder control in many people. The pelvic muscles are responsible for allowing the bladder to contract and relax while passing urine. So, if your pelvic muscles are strong enough, then you will have a better bladder control, which means you will be able to hold urine a little longer and will not feel like peeing frequently. Practicing pelvic muscle exercises can help strengthen these muscles.

6. Certain Medications

If you are taking certain medications used to treat high blood pressure, skin allergies, depression, etc., they could also cause the bladder to weaken temporarily and make you feel like passing urine frequently. So, if you are under medications for a condition, talk to your doctor about this symptom, so that the doses can be altered.

7. Cysts In The Abdomen

Many a times, when there is a development of cysts of fibroid in the lower abdomen region, it could also cause frequent urination because the cysts can apply pressure on to the bladder constantly. So, it is always important to go to a doctor and get an internal scan done, if you have been experiencing this symptom for a long time.

8. Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is lower than normal, along with other symptoms such as dizziness, numbness of the extremities, fatigue, etc., frequent urination can also be a sign. So, if you feel that you are experiencing the symptoms of low blood pressure, you must get the right kind of medical check-up done to treat this condition.

9. Menopause

If you are a woman above the age of 45, and you have been experiencing frequent urination problems of late, then it could be one of the signs of menopause. The hormonal changes occurring in the body during this phase can irritate the bladder and cause frequent urination.