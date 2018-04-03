9 Signs That Show Your Upper Abdominal Pain Could Be A Symptom Of Dangerous Diseases!

As humans, we are not new to diseases and injuries, right? Because, right from infanthood, most of us would have experienced some kind of an ailment or injury.

But the fact is that no matter how many times a person falls sick or is injured, one can never get used to certain diseases and their ailments.

Especially symptoms such as persistent or severe pain can definitely make a person's life difficult and come in the way of his/her daily activities.

Even a minor headache or joint pain can become quite a hassle, so you can imagine how bad a severe pain can affect a person.

Also, many people tend to ignore certain kinds of pain, like headaches and stomach aches, as they feel that they are caused by minor issues such as indigestion or stress.

However, the fact is that pain in any part of the body, especially if it is persistent must never be ignored.

Persistent pain, in the upper abdominal region, accompanied by a few other symptoms, could be an indication of certain diseases.

So, here are a few signs that show your upper abdominal pain could be something much worse, take a look.

1. Along With Sweating

If you have been experiencing sharp pain in the upper abdominal region, along with profuse sweating, each time you experience the pain, it could indicate the presence of an infection or inflammation in that area. This symptom could be caused by diseases like stomach ulcer, chronic acidity or even stomach cancer. So, it is very important to get immediate medical help if you experience this symptom.

2. Blood In Stools

The minute we see blood come out of any body part, without a reason, it can make us very scared. Similarly, if you have been experiencing constant pain in the upper abdominal region, along with traces of blood in the stools, then it is definitely a cause for concern. It could be a symptom of various ailments and only a medical test can help determine the actual cause.

3. Vomiting

If you are experiencing persistent upper abdominal pain, accompanied by nausea or vomiting, it could indicate the presence of indigestion, which is a minor ailment. However, this upper abdominal pain, along with vomiting could also be an early sign of stomach ulcer or colon cancer, so it is very important to discuss this symptom with your doctor.

4. Radiating Pain

Do you have a persistent pain in the upper abdominal region, which seems to travel to other nearby regions of the body such as your sides, back, chest, etc? Then, this symptom could be an indication of an inflammation or ulcer in the pancreas and immediate medical attention would be needed.

5. Along With High Fever

Normally, a fever is a symptom of a flu or an infection, which is accompanied by other symptoms such as cold, cough, chest congestion, etc. However, if you are experiencing constant upper abdominal pain, along with just fever, it could be an indication of a stomach infection, caused by a stomach virus. Antibiotics prescribed by the doctors can solve this problem.

6. "Tearing" Pain

The type or quality of the pain can also play a huge role in determining the ailment that a person is suffering from. If you are experiencing a pain in the upper abdominal region, that feels like the region is being ripped apart or torn, then it could indicate the presence of a tear in the artery of that region and it can be fatal! So, immediate medical help must be sought.

7. "Burning" Pain

If you are experiencing a burning sensation along with pain, in the upper abdominal region, which seems to get aggravated each time you eat food or drink a beverage, then it could indicate the presence of chronic acidity. Chronic acidity needs long-term treatment and major lifestyle changes, otherwise it could eventually lead to stomach ulcers and stomach cancer.

8. Pre-Existing Diseases

If you are already suffering from diseases like diabetes, heart conditions, aneurysm, etc., or if you have had stomach surgeries or injuries previously, you must never ignore an upper abdominal pain. So, if you have the above-mentioned condition, you must rush to a doctor when you experience an upper abdominal pain, as it could indicate the presence of health complications.

9. Yellowing Of The Skin

If you are experiencing persistent upper abdominal pain, and you notice that your skin has a yellow pallor to it, along with the presence of mild fever, it could indicate the presence of liver diseases or gall stones, both of which are serious health conditions which must not be ignored.