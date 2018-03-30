9 Foods You Must Totally Avoid During The Summer Season!

The summer is back again, in all its glory and the heat can be bad, especially in tropical countries like India.

When the sun is out during this season, most of us would love to relish on cold ice popsicles, cold drinks, fruit juices, etc - all this can be a lot of fun!

However, along with all the fun things, summer also brings about certain negative things such as diseases!

Just like how many people tend to be affected by cold, pneumonia and flu during winters, even during the summers, there can be a few specific health ailments that inflict people.

Indian summers can be particularly harsh in most regions of the country, with the temperatures soaring up to 40 degree Celsius.

So, ailments like dehydration, heat stroke, headaches, hot flushes, etc., are commonly seen in people during summers.

In addition, certain air and water-borne pathogens which thrive during hot and humid conditions also cause certain diseases and infections in people during the summers.

Now, there are a few foods which can worsen these health issues by increasing body heat and lowering your immune system.

So, here are a few foods that one must avoid during the summer season:



1. Grilled Meat

Having barbeque nights with your friends on your rooftops during summer nights, in anticipation of some cool summer breeze may sound like fun. However, grilled meat is cooked at high temperatures and when the temperature is already high outside, the combination can increase the carcinogen quality of grilled meat and up your risk of developing cancer.

2. Ice Cream

This is one of the most popular snacks which is desired by most people, age no bar, during the summers, in order to beat the heat! The amazing taste and cooling effect of ice creams makes it a summer favourite. However, ice creams are high in fat and sugar content, increasing your risk of developing obesity and diabetes.

3. Alcohol

Again, it might seem like fun to relax with a glass of chilled wine or an iced-cocktail, during summers. However, alcohol has the ability to immediately increase your body temperature, just with one or two drinks! Apart from that, alcohol can also worsen dehydration during summers and lower your immune system, making you vulnerable to a number of diseases.

4. Mangoes

This advice can definitely be a disappointment to many, as summers in India are synonymous with mangoes! This seasonal fruit is grown abundantly during the summers and people love them. However, the fact is that, mangoes also have the ability to increase body heat and give rise to a number of undesirable symptoms and ailments like diarrhoea, stomach upset, headaches, etc., especially during summers.

5. Dairy Products

If you feel like sipping on a thick, cold milkshake to cool off, this summer, then you may not want to do it on a regular basis because dairy products can also cause ailments during the summer. When the temperature is high outside, your body heat would also be higher and milk products like milk, butter, cheese, curd, etc., can undergo abnormal fermentation in the stomach due to body heat and cause indigestion.

6. Oily Foods

Oily foods and junk foods, such as deep fried items, curries, etc., are considered to be unhealthy, not just in summers, but all the time, as they can cause a number of serious ailments in people. Oily foods can be worse when had during summers, as they too can spike up body heat and lower your immunity, along with all the other problems they can cause.

7. Hot Beverages

Most people cannot function without having a cup of piping hot coffee or tea in the morning, right? While this habit may make you feel more energetic, consuming coffee and tea regularly during summers can also increase body heat and dehydration. So, substituting them with green tea or iced coffees can help you remain healthier.

8. Dry Fruits

As we may already know, dry fruits, such as dates, raisins, apricots, etc., are extremely healthy, as they are loaded with powerful nutrients. However, you may want to go easy on them during the summers, as dry fruits can also increase body temperature and that is not a good thing to happen, when the temperature is already high outside.

9. Spices

Spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, etc., can make your dishes taste and smell amazing! However, adding spices to your dishes during the summer can also boost your body heat further, making you feel dehydrated and sick.