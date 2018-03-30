6 Simple Ways To Increase Longevity And Live A Healthier Life

All of us want to be healthy and live long, don't we? We try to prevent and get rid of diseases, so that we can live long. After all, what can be more precious than a healthy body and a long life!

But is that in your hands? What can you do to increase our life expectancy? It is rightly said that "Health is in your hands", which explains that you can add up to your life by the way you choose to live your life.

Health depends on what you eat and the way you live your life. And it doesn't take much to choose a healthy way of life. Simple changes and inclusions in your daily life can go a long way to increase longevity and aid to a healthy life.

While we all would age, it would be great if we can age gracefully by living healthy. Many factors are responsible for your health and longevity, here are a few important factors that you might consider to choose for your life.

Eat Healthy And In Moderation:

"You are what you eat." So, it is very important that you eat well. While choosing a diet, you should make sure that your body gets all the required nutrients. Include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Get additional dose of supplements for the body if required. Also, it is not just important to eat well, but it is also equally important that you eat in moderation. Do not overeat. Studies reveal that longevity in people is attributed to their moderate way of eating.

Engage In An Activity:

Physical and mental activity is essential to live a long and healthy life. Activities like yoga, walking, playing with your pets and physical exercises will lead to a healthy and fit body. Along with physical exercises, it is also important to engage your mind. Learn a new skill, engage in social and spiritual activities or take up new a hobby, etc. Being physically and mentally active will definitely help to keep ageing at bay.

Have A Purpose:

It is necessary to have a purpose in life. People having a meaning and purpose in life are supposed to have greater chances of living a longer life. A meaning and purpose in life can enhance the quality of your life. It can add that zest and passion for living and can make you truly live well and have a fulfilling life.

Meditate Daily:

Meditation is an important inclusion to stay healthy and add years to your life. Meditation has a tremendous power to transform your life positively. It can make you calm and peaceful, induce positive thoughts and can de-stress your mind, which will lead to health and positivity. Daily meditation can be a boon to health and the best way to lead a healthy life.

Avoid Unhealthy Craving And Habits:

Unhealthy habits which are injurious to health should be shunned. Avoid smoking, it can reduce your longevity. Similarly, addiction for alcohol or even caffeine also might be fatal to health. Do away with such unhealthy habits and choose health over addictions.

Get Proper Sleep:

Sleep is a very important factor for a healthy lifestyle. It is important that sleep is not compromised if you want to live healthy and long. Adequate hours of sleep is essential for the proper functioning of the body and mind. Also, it is advised to get to bed early and wake up early for good health and vitality.

A healthy body and mind can add to your longevity. A healthy way of living is what you choose and adapt to gracefully. So, stay healthy, live passionately and live long!