12 Natural Painkillers In Your Kitchen That Give You Instant Relief

No matter how small a health concern is, we tend to turn to painkillers for instant relief. But what we don't realize is how toxic such dependence on painkillers can become to your body. So, why not ditch the medications and switch to natural painkillers?

Painkillers have serious side effects in the long run, in spite of which it is often consumed. It can cause serious damage to your liver, kidneys and intestines. Over-the-counter medicines such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can cause brain or liver damage, indigestion, drowsiness, dizziness, depression, itching or sweating, weakened immune system and nausea.

So, instead of depending on store-bought painkillers, replace it with natural painkillers that are easily found in your kitchen. These natural painkillers work effectively in calming both minor and major pain.

Let us have a look at the natural painkillers found in your kitchen.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old condiment which can treat all types of ailments ranging from chronic muscle pain and back pain to toothache. All these are due to the active ingredient in turmeric called curcumin. It's also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate muscular and joint pain and bring down the swelling.

In addition, turmeric possesses antioxidant, antifungal, antibacterial, antiviral and anti-carcinogenic properties that increase your health quotient.

Turmeric can be had in the form of turmeric tea or turmeric milk.

2. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in alleviating pain due to muscle soreness, stomach ache, chest, arthritis and menstrual pain. It acts as an excellent agent in treating upper respiratory tract infections and works wonders on coughs, sore throats and bronchitis.

Studies suggest that having ginger tea can provide instant relief from migraines and even chewing ginger can bring relief from gas.

For relieving muscle pain and soreness, apply ginger compress on it.

3. Tart Cherries

Who knew that tart cherries could serve as a natural painkiller? The cherries are very good at relieving pain due to the presence of antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins which aid in suppressing inflammatory compounds.

According to the researchers of Michigan State University, the chemicals that give tart cherries their red colour can relieve pain which is much better than aspirin and may provide antioxidants compared to the commercially available supplements like vitamin E.

Just a handful of tart cherries are good to go.

4. Cloves

Cloves have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that help alleviate toothache and fight oral and mouth infections. It is due to the presence of an active compound in cloves called eugenol, a natural pain reliever. This natural painkiller can aid in curing nausea, treats colds, headaches, and arthritic inflammation.

If you have a toothache, grind 2 cloves and mix the powder with a drop of olive oil and apply directly over the affected area. You can also chew a clove which will reduce bad odour and bring relief from tooth pain.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has potassium in it which is important for electrolyte balance in body. Potassium also prevent the build up of calcium in joints, which is why it can reduce the intensity of joint pain.

To prevent muscle cramps, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and drink it once a day. And to prevent night-time leg cramps, mix 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and honey in a glass of warm water and drink it 30 minutes before going to bed.

If you are suffering from heartburn, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and sip it.

6. Garlic

Garlic has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties, and heals ear infections, treats intestinal parasites and arthritis pain. Garlic gives the maximum benefit when consumed raw.

To treat an affected tooth, crush some garlic and add a pinch of salt and apply it. In the case of aching muscles and joints, apply warm garlic oil and gently massage.

7. Coffee

The presence of caffeine in coffee eases headaches, muscle aches and even reduces your sensitivity to pain. Caffeine is much more effective than the over-the-counter medications relieving pain.

Scientists have found that drinking a cup of coffee works within a few minutes to give the body the short-term ability to cope with pain.

8. Epsom Salt

Epsom salt (Magnesium sulfate) has amazing therapeutic qualities that reduce body pain. So, when you soak yourself in an epsom salt bath, it penetrates your body through your skin. This, in turn, helps in relaxing muscles and loosens stiff joints.

9. Yogurt

A bowl of plain yogurt acts as a natural painkiller because it contains healthy bacteria that helps in curing indigestion and relieves abdominal pain. This dairy product contains healthy probiotics that are required for the proper functioning of the digestive system.

Have a bowlful of plain yogurt to alleviate symptoms of bloating, inflammation and pain.

10. Peppermint

Peppermint is known to have therapeutic properties that aid in relieving muscular pain, headache, toothache and pain in nerves. Peppermint leaves help relax the muscles and nerves in case of soreness or cramps.

To ease digestion and calm your mind, chew some peppermint leaves.

11. Red Grapes

Red grapes contain an antioxidant compound called resveratrol that gives the grapes its red colour and is known to have anti-inflammatory benefits. Resveratrol aids in maintaining the health of the cartilage, prevents joint and back pain.

Having just a handful of red grapes is enough to fight pain.

12. Olive Oil

Olive oil has potent anti-inflammatory benefits. It contains a natural compound called oleocanthal which may help prevent arthritis-related inflammation.

Extra-virgin olive oil contains compounds which are similar to ibuprofen, making it a great pain management food.

Add olive oil in your salad dressing and other dishes.

