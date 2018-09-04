12 Common Penis Problems You Should Be Aware Of

Penis health is an important aspect of men's health and there are enough evidences suggesting the significance of penis health. Many men don't worry much about the general well-being of their penis, but sometimes things can go wrong down there. This article will discuss the most common penis problems.

There are a number of ailments and disorders that can harm or damage the functioning of the penis, not to forget STIs and STDs. These health issues can have an impact your relationship, cause stress and disrupt your self-confidence.

What Are The Factors That Affect Penis Health?

Having unprotected sex will expose you to a sexually transmitted infection.

Heart disease and high blood pressure can cause erectile dysfunction.

Certain medications and treatment like the removal of the prostate gland and other surrounding tissues through surgery might cause erectile dysfunction.

Smoking also increases the chances of erectile dysfunction.

Low testosterone levels, psychological problems, neurological conditions, and aggressive sex can also affect penis health.

What Are The Common Penis Problems?

1. Ejaculation problems

Ejaculation problems are different types. One kind is the retrograde or reduced ejaculation which occurs when semen enters the bladder instead of coming to the tip of the penis during orgasm. This may cause male infertility. Premature ejaculation refers to the ejaculation that happens before or as soon as the penetration. Delayed ejaculation/inhibited ejaculation is the ejaculation which is slow or delayed. Stress or depression, sexual trauma, diabetes etc., are a few reasons behind ejaculation problems.

2. Priapism

Priapism is a serious condition of the penis when the erection of the penis remains for hours, usually without sexual arousal. It usually happens when the blood flow isn't normal and this may even cause pain. The causes are injuries to the genital area, sickle cell anaemia or certain medications. Priapism can happen to men of all ages.

3. Phimosis or paraphimosis

Phimosis is a condition that happens when the foreskin on an uncircumcised penis cannot retract from the penis head. This can lead to infections, painful urination and painful erections.

Paraphimosis, on the other hand, occurs when the foreskin cannot be returned to its normal position after retraction. This condition causes painful swelling and decreases the blood flow to the penis.

4. Penile fracture

When the erected penis is bent excessively, it can actually break, usually during vaginal intercourse or aggressive masturbation. The main reason being the rupture of the lining of the corpora cavernosa, the cylindrical structures in the penis that fills up with blood during an erection.

5. Peyronie's disease

Peyronie's disease arises due to the development of a fibrous scar tissue inside the penis that causes curved or painful erections. It could be difficult for you to have sexual intercourse or you may find it difficult to maintain an erection.

The disease sometimes goes away on its own or it may worsen over time.

6. Lymphangiosclerosis

Lymphangiosclerosis is a condition of the penis which involves hardening of the lymph vessel connected to a vein in your penis. It presents as a raised area of the skin and is usually hard. This may cause pain during masturbation and sex.

7. Penile cancer or carcinoma of the penis

Penile cancer is a malignant growth on the skin or the tissue of the penis. It occurs as a small, painless and irregular lump on the head of the penis and slowly grows and spreads to the other parts of the penis. This lump discharges blood or foul-smelling liquid.

8. Balanitis

It is an inflammation, usually red to orange rash that affects the head of the penis or the foreskin. It is irritating and you will experience a burning sensation. Improper hygiene, skin disorders, uncontrolled diabetes and harsh soaps contribute to balanitis.

9. Herpes

Herpes is a viral disease caused by the Herpes Simplex virus which affects the genitals and the mouth as well. Women also have herpes but, in the case of men, herpes sores occur at the end of the penis and on the foreskin of the penis. This eventually leads to painful urination, painful sexual intercourse, tingling or burning sensations, etc.

10. Penile yeast infection

It is a type of fungal infection (Candida) that often comes as a red rash and sometimes as white, shiny patches on the penis. This may lead to itching and burning sensation on your penis. They are very common in people with diabetes and often indicate the presence of diabetes. Uncircumcised men are said to be at a higher risk of yeast infection than others.

11. Genital psoriasis

It is psoriasis that develops around the genital area such as the vulva, penis, upper thighs, the folds of the skin between your thigh and groin. In the case of men's health, psoriasis in the penis occurs as many small, red patches on the glans and shaft. It occurs in both circumcised and uncircumcised males.

12. Anorgasmia

Anorgasmia, also known as Coughlan's syndrome, is a type of sexual dysfunction. A man with this condition can't achieve orgasm despite adequate stimulation, causing delayed ejaculation. Hormonal problems or an underlying problem with the nerves or diabetes may cause anorgasmia.

Other diseases and conditions like genital warts, syphilis, hypospadias, and pudendal nerve entrapment are also some of the common penis problems that could occur in men.

Share this article!