10 Ways To Use Neem In Daily Life For Overall Wellness

Neem is one of the most versatile plants ever. According to Ayurveda, it is a powerful herb capable of curing various ailments. In fact, there is strong evidence about the herb being used for healing purposes for as long as 4,500 years ago.

While Ayurveda makes use of neem leaves mainly for the treatment of 'vata'-related disorders, there are several other major healing benefits of neem, such as it purifies the blood, removes toxins, treats insect bites and ulcers, prevents damage caused by free radicals in the body, and works well on wounds, burns, infections, and other skin problems. It kills infection-causing bacteria and improves immunity too.

With so many health benefits of neem to list out, we have compiled ten best ways you can use neem in your daily life for maintaining overall health and wellness.

1. As A General Tonic For Immunity

2. As A Detoxifier

3. To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

4. Keeps Gastrointestinal Tract Healthy

5. Treats Arthritis

6. Great For Oral Health

7. Cures Minor Eye Or Ear Troubles

8. Is A Skin-Friendly Herb

9. Removes All Your Hair Woes

10. As An Insecticide

1. As A General Tonic For Immunity

Neem is great for boosting immunity. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of neem can be gained to the fullest when neem leaves are used in the form of tea for boosting your immunity. Just crush a few neem leaves and add it to a glass of warm water and drink. This is a simple way to protect your general health.

2. As A Detoxifier

Being an excellent detoxifier, it stimulates the liver and kidneys for expelling toxins, while also optimizing the body metabolism. Neem leaves can be powdered and mixed with lukewarm water and adding a teaspoon of honey, and consumed. Else, it can be taken in the form of supplement too, to help the body in getting rid of toxins.

3. To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Did you know neem is effective in stabilizing your blood sugar levels? The chemical components in this herb are known to optimize insulin receptor functioning and help the body get the right dose of insulin. Therefore, using neem can also make diabetics less dependent on insulin. However, discuss with a doctor about the dosage and other aspects.

4. Keeps Gastrointestinal Tract Healthy

Neem reduces inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, reduces ulcers, bloating, cramping, constipation, and prevents stomach infection. It improves the overall process of digestion and elimination. Even chewing on a few fresh neem leaves daily can help you immensely.

5. Treats Arthritis

The anti-inflammatory properties of neem make it great for treating arthritis. The oil or paste of neem can be applied to aching joints and muscles to reduce pain and discomfort.

6. Great For Oral Health

Neem is a common ingredient in majority of oral health products. The antibacterial properties of neem are beneficial in removing the bacteria that cause periodontal diseases and bad breath. Use neem water as mouthwash. The neem twigs can also be used as a toothbrush.

7. Cures Minor Eye Or Ear Troubles

Just boil neem leaves and allow the water to cool completely. Use this to wash your eyes and you can find effective relief from eye irritation, redness, or tiredness. Blend few leaves and add honey to it, and you can use this mix to treat ear boils.

8. Is A Skin-friendly Herb

Boil a cup of neem leaves in water until they are soft and discoloured. Strain and store in a bottle when cool. Add this to your regular bath water to prevent acne, skin infection, body odour, etc. Grinding a few leaves with water and using as a face pack can help treat acne. Neem water is a great skin toner, and when applied on a burn, it helps in quicker healing, and protects against infection and allergies in the affected area.

9. Removes All Your Hair Woes

Add neem leaves to boiling water and when it cools down, use it to rinse your hair. The antibacterial property of the herb helps in treating hair lice, dandruff, dry scalp, hair fall, and frizzy hair. It makes your hair smooth and lustrous too.

10. As An Insecticide

Neem works brilliantly in repelling insects of all kinds. Just keep neem-soaked cotton near your window, or burn neem leaves to ward-off insects. This is a natural way to fight mosquitoes.

NOTE:

Neem is a powerful herb and therefore, should not be used by toddlers and infants. Also, pregnant women, diabetics, and those with kidney or liver ailments should consult a health professional before taking supplements.