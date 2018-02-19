10 High Cholesterol Foods To Avoid

Cholesterol is a wax-like substance found in the fatty cells of the blood. The body requires good cholesterol for maintaining and building healthy tissues; but if there is bad cholesterol in the blood in high amounts, it can turn into fat that can hinder blood flow and accelerate the risk of heart disease.

High cholesterol in the blood is mostly caused by poor diet choices and a bad lifestyle. Health experts suggest that one should not consume more than 300 grams of cholesterol per day. Good cholesterol (HDL) in the body is produced when you are on a proper balanced diet.

The risk factors for high cholesterol could lead to hypertension, diabetes, kidney problems, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, heart attack and atherosclerosis.

Here is a list of high cholesterol Indian foods to avoid that can help decrease the chances of high cholesterol.

1. Shellfish

Shellfish, like lobsters and prawns, should be avoided, as they contain huge amounts of cholesterol. It is mostly cooked in butter to enhance the flavour, which is not good for people suffering with heart diseases.

2. Butter And Ghee Avoid consuming processed butter, as it is loaded with trans-fat and sodium that increase your cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Instead, go for desi ghee in moderate quantities which is absolutely good for your health. 3. Red Meat Red meat is packed with saturated fat that increases cholesterol in the body. Instead, choose chicken breast or fish which is low in cholesterol. Also, avoid frozen meat and processed meat like sausages, cold cuts and bacon that will increase your cholesterol. 4. Fast Foods Fast foods like pizza, cheese, biscuit, burgers and chips are packed with cholesterol. These foods contain trans-fats which will increase the bad cholesterol in the blood. Cookies, cakes, fries and potato chips contain hydrogenated vegetable oil, which is bad for your health. 5. Cheese Cheese is an excellent source of calcium and a vegetarian source of protein. Cheese has high amounts of cholesterol. 100 grams of cheese contains 123 milligrams of cholesterol. If you are a cheese lover, you can consume it in moderate quantities. 6. Ice Cream Ice cream is the most loved dessert for people of all age groups but not for people with high cholesterol level. Ice creams are made of hydrogenated vegetable oils and full-fat milk, which may increase your cholesterol levels if you have them frequently. 7. Beef Liver Meat liver contains 564 milligrams of cholesterol in 100 grams of serving. Beef liver has the highest cholesterol with 331 milligrams. So, decrease the intake of beef liver, as it may increase the bad cholesterol level in your blood. 8. Alcohol Drinking alcohol increases the chances of developing bad cholesterol that in turn raises your blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. Drink alcohol in moderate amounts to decrease the risk of developing cholesterol. 9. Refined Grain Products White bread, bagels, pasta and tortillas are full of refined carbohydrates. These foods increase the bad cholesterol in the blood and eventually block the arteries. Reduce your intake of refined carbohydrates to improve your cholesterol levels. 10. Canola Oil Canola oil is a hydrogenated oil which is full of trans-fat. This oil when consumed increases the bad cholesterol and lowers the good cholesterol. Avoid consumption of canola oil, corn oil, and soy oil to maintain your cholesterol levels.

