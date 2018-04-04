10 Foods That Cause Constipation

People in India often shy away from talking about constipation. An issue as serious as constipation is never talked about openly, people are mostly embarrassed to discuss it out in the open. In this article, you will come to know about the foods that cause constipation.

Constipation is a common digestive problem, in which people suffer with infrequent bowel movement or face very great difficulty in passing stool. According to a recent survey, 22 percent of the country's adult population suffers from constipation. Constipation is such a problem faced by people across all ages.

The survey also showed that after common cold and cough, constipation is one of the most common health problems faced by the Indians.

Food consumption can help in promoting growth and development, it can give a dietary satisfaction but can also result in side effects for some people. Constipation gives you a bloating feeling and you can feel your entire lower abdomen cramping and you feeling gassy. This utter discomfort can distract you from your entire day.

You should know about these foods that can cause constipation.

1. Unripe Bananas

Unripe bananas are one of those foods that may cause constipation. They are a high-level starch fruit and if you consume a banana when the peel is still green, that is when the starch levels are maximized. Starch can trigger a constipation. So, ensure that your bananas are always yellow, which means it's ripe, as you can consume the best nutrients such as fibre to help promote regular bowel movements.

2. Fast Foods

For some people, fast food seems to be the only option in getting some fuel into your body. This can cause constipation, as fast foods generally contain high fat and salt ingredients with next to no fibre. This results in constipation because your body is not being supplied with the proper nutrients to help get things moving in the colon. Instead, monitor your fast-food intake because it may trigger your constipation.

3. Red Meat

Red meats include pork, beef, and lamb. They are a great source of iron and if you consume too much iron in your diet, it can actually harden your stools which may result in constipation. Also, red meats can cause constipation because it does not contain any fibre. Fibre is necessary for making your stools soft and bulky, which in turn makes them easy to pass. Eat your red meats with plenty of fruits or vegetables.

4. Refined Flour

Refined flour causes constipation. The negative side effects of refined flour means that the grain is stripped off very important nutrients such a vitamin B, dietary fibre, and iron. Due to the lack of dietary fibre in refined flour, this may be a leading cause of constipation. Instead, try consuming whole grains that contain dietary fibre.

5. Processed Foods

Processed foods contain a lot of refined sugar, which is not good for your health. The processed foods cause constipation due to the lack of fibre. Try having ready-made muffins to homemade muffins with bran, with a side of fruit, to help add some dietary fibre into your diet.

6. Coffee

Coffee is well known to be a natural stimulant that helps improve your energy levels in the morning. However, your morning cup of coffee may be causing constipation. Because caffeine can further dehydrate your body if it is consumed too often. It is vital for your bowel to have proper hydration to help your stools pass quickly through your intestines properly. So, consume less coffee or try drinking more water throughout your day.

7. White Rice

White rice is a processed grain which may cause constipation. The reason is because the bran and germ of the grains are removed during processing. Bran contains dietary fibre, which adds bulk to your stool and helps it pass along your bowel. Consumption of white rice in moderation will not cause constipation; but if it arises, consider what you have eaten last. If white rice was one of those foods, switch to brown rice, which has more nutritional value.

8. Dairy Products

Dairy products such as cow's milk and cheese can both cause constipation. The proteins present in dairy may slow down the bowel movement completely and this could prompt constipation. If you feel cheese or cow's milk may be the causes of your constipation, try substituting it for a plant-based or nut-based milk.

9. High Fat Foods

High-fat foods can be both good and bad for your diet. Avocados, eggs, fatty fish, nuts, and extra-virgin olive oil are some of the high-fat foods. High-fat foods can help your bodies store energy and also help to protect your vital organs. A lot of high-fat foods do not contain a lot of fibre that can help to relieve constipation. Instead, consume a balanced amount of healthy fats in your daily diet.

10. Alcohol

Too much alcohol consumption may actually cause dehydration. Dehydration is caused by an increased amount of fluids lost through your urine. This causes chronic constipation, as the food makes its way from your stomach to the large intestine and if you do not have enough water in your body, your large intestine soaks up the water from your food waste, instead of using the water in your body to help make the stool pass.

