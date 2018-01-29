10 Foods Not To Eat During Periods

2. Red Meat

Foods such as red meat are high in saturated fats. This should be avoided during periods, as it may worsen your cramps, bloating and acne. If you are craving for meat, then you can consume leaner meats like skinless chicken breast or oily fish.

3. Alcohol

Ditch that alcohol when you are on your periods. If you are thinking that having a shot or two of alcohol will do no harm, then you are absolutely wrong. Drinking alcohol while on your periods will worsen your period symptoms.

4. Dairy Products

This might come as a surprise that dairy products like milk, cream and cheese are not recommended when you are on your periods; however, it is best you avoid these. Because they contain arachidonic acid which can trigger menstrual cramps. Instead, go for buttermilk, as it will soothe your stomach.

5. Caffeine

Drinks like coffee are high in caffeine content, which should be avoided during periods. Caffeine leads to high blood pressure and can cause anxiety, dehydration and can also disrupt your sleep cycle. Instead, you can drink herbal tea.

6. Fatty Foods

Eating fatty foods like burgers, chips and fries during your periods will influence your hormones and lead to cramps and can make you feel gassy. Making incorrect food choices will worsen your body, leaving you feeling dry and dehydrated.

7. Refined Grains

Refined grains such as bread, pizza, cereals and tortillas should be avoided, as it may lead to bloating and constipation. You can instead choose whole grains, which have a low GI index that will not only keep your digestive system on track but will also keep your hunger pangs at bay.

8. Salty Foods

Salty foods found in canned soups, bacon, chips, etc., should be avoided during periods because they are high in salt. The hormone which is responsible for menstruation already causes water retention and consuming a high salt diet will cause bloating in the stomach.

9. Sugary Foods

Due to the hormonal changes that happen during your periods, blood sugar levels become unstable and many women crave for sweets. Eating sugary foods can add to your blood sugar fluctuations, resulting in mood swings and tension. Instead, you can go for a fibre-rich fruit salad topped with low-fat yogurt.

10. Spicy Foods

Eating spicy foods during periods can trigger hot flashes, postpone a period's cycle and provoke skin rashes and acne. The spices from foods can disturb the lining of your stomach and intestines, thereby leading to acidity and painful menstrual cramps.