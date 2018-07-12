10 Amazing Keratin-rich Foods For Hair

Keratinocyte is an epidermal cell that produces keratin. It provides flexible strength to the hair, skin, nails and tooth enamel. In this article, we will be writing about the best keratin foods for hair.

How do keratinocytes provide strength? These produce a tough, triple-helix-shaped protein strand called keratin which is the primary the constituent of hair, skin, nails and tooth enamel.

Everyone, men and women want their hair to look shiny and strong. But, with too much of pollution and dirt, it becomes impossible to look after your hair which makes it eventually look dry, frizzy and dull.

So, the keratin needs to be constantly nourished with vitamins and minerals to make your hair look strong.

Here are a list of Indian foods for healthy hair.

1. Protein-rich Foods

Consuming foods rich in protein provides the body with amino acids that are required to make keratin. Fish, chicken, red meat, eggs, pork, yogurt and milk are all rich in protein. Plant-based sources of protein are beans, quinoa, nut butters, nuts, etc.

Maintain a diet rich in protein as it will not only keep your hair strong but also it will improve your cardiovascular health. Have these protein foods to infuse your body with the essential amino acids that boost keratin production.

2. Sulfur-rich Foods

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein and just like keratin, these are made up of sulfur-rich amino acids that come close together to form strong chains. Foods which are good sources of dietary sulfur are meat, eggs, beans, onions, kale, Brussels sprouts and asparagus.

3. Foods Rich In Vitamin A

Vitamin A is required for keratin synthesis and the foods which are rich in vitamin A are vegetables like sweet potatoes, pumpkin, raw carrots, butternut squash, cantaloupe and orange fruits. Also, spinach, kale and collards are packed with vitamin A. If you are having terrible hair loss problems, drink carrot juice every day as it will help your hair to grow fast. Vitamin A is also required for the growth of every cell and aids the scalp in producing the natural sebum oil which keeps the roots healthy to promote hair growth.

4. Biotin-rich Foods

Biotin is essential to metabolize the amino acids that create keratin. The best sources of biotin include beans, nuts, cauliflower, whole grains, mushrooms, cooked egg yolks. Biotin is water-soluble which can be lost while cooking if put in direct contact with water, especially while boiling. Biotin is needed for cell proliferation and plays a major role in producing amino acids which are required for hair growth.

5. Iron-rich Foods

Iron helps the red blood cells to transport oxygen to your hair follicles as well as to the other tissues. Animal protein like chicken, shrimps, pork, duck, turkey, lean beef, lamb and eggs provide iron that is easily absorbed by the body. Plant foods are also good sources of iron like beans, soybeans, tofu, lentils, spinach and other dark green leafy vegetables. When your body is low in iron, the nutrients and oxygen do not get transported to the hair follicles and roots which can stop hair growth and make your strands weak.

6. B Vitamins

B vitamins promote production of red blood cells, which in turn carry oxygen and nutrients to your follicles and scalp and help in hair growth. Foods with vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 are wild salmon, shellfish, trout, white potatoes, lentils, bananas, lean beef, whole grain cereals, broccoli, lady finger, chicken breasts, spinach.

7. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is required by the body to produce collagen, strengthen the immune system and for better iron absorption. Vitamin C produces collagen that makes capillaries connect to their hair shafts, thus ensuring supply of nutrients and enhances quick hair growth. You can either have citrus fruits or make yourself a glass of lemon juice or nimbu paani.

8. Vitamin E

Vitamin E improves the blood circulation that helps the hair follicles work efficiently and thus promotes hair growth. Vitamin E maintains the pH level balance which if exceeds can clog the hair follicles. One of the best sources of vitamin E is almonds and almond oil; then come avocados which are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

9. Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids nourish your hair and keep it thick. Almonds, walnuts, and fish are really high in omega 3 fatty acids. Even flaxseeds are a great source of omega 3 fatty acids that supply the healthy essential fats to the hair.

10. Zinc-rich Foods

Zinc is another mineral that facilitates hair and tissue growth and repair. It also helps maintain the oil glands that surround the hair follicles. Foods which are packed with zinc are oysters, crab, turkey, pork tenderloin, peanut butter, chickpeas and wheat germ.

Don't expect that eating these keratin foods will give you immediate result. The food that you consume now affects the growth of new keratin and it takes around 6 to 12 months for your hair to show results.

