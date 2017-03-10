9 Best Herbs And Spices For Brain Health

As September 21st marks as the World Alzheimer's Day 2018. We will be writing about the best herbs and spices for brain health. In cooking, we often use herbs and spices to enhance the flavour of the food. But, apart from adding flavour these herbs and spices has myriad of health benefits too and one of which is improving brain function.

Since ages, herbs and spices have been consumed and used in different ways to treat health-related issues such as lowering blood sugar levels, reducing nausea, fights infections and boosts immunity to name a few.

From boosting brain's stem cells production to protecting the brain cells from damage, these herbs and spices can improve the health of your brain. Have a look at the best herbs and spices that are good for your brain.