9 Best Herbs And Spices For Brain Health

As September 21st marks as the World Alzheimer's Day 2018. We will be writing about the best herbs and spices for brain health. In cooking, we often use herbs and spices to enhance the flavour of the food. But, apart from adding flavour these herbs and spices has myriad of health benefits too and one of which is improving brain function.
Since ages, herbs and spices have been consumed and used in different ways to treat health-related issues such as lowering blood sugar levels, reducing nausea, fights infections and boosts immunity to name a few.
From boosting brain's stem cells production to protecting the brain cells from damage, these herbs and spices can improve the health of your brain. Have a look at the best herbs and spices that are good for your brain.
1. Sage
According to a 2003 study published in Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Behaviour, sage is a well-known herb known for its pungent scent and possesses memory-enhancing properties.
Another research published in Evidence Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that sage is beneficial to Alzheimer's patients. Sage contains carnosic acid, which prevents the damage of the brain cells caused by free radicals. It stimulates the production of the powerful antioxidant glutathione, which helps treat brain problems like autism, Alzheimer's, and more.
Try adding sage in roasted chicken, tomato sauce, soup and you can also consume sage in the form of tea.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which research says is beneficial for boosting brain health and keeps Alzheimer's disease at bay by clearing the brain of beta-amyloid, a protein fragment that forms in the brain.
Try adding turmeric in your curries and soups.
3. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is another Ayurvedic herb that is known to boost brain health and prevent Alzheimer's disease. It inhibits the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and reduces oxidative stress which contributes to the development of Alzheimer's.
4. Lemon balm
A 2003 study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry showed that patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease who took lemon balm extract for four months showed a greater significant improvement in cognitive function. Lemon balm has multiple antioxidants that is known to boost barin health.
5. Rosemary
Rosemary contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that can help fight free radicals damage in the brain cells. It contains carnosic acid, a powerful phytochemical that protects the brain from neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.
6. Thyme
Thyme is a terrific spice when it comes to supporting brain health. The beneficial oils present in thyme helps to increase the omega 3 fatty acids in the brain, especially DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) which protects the brain from dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
7. Cinnamon
Cinnamon contains two compounds called cinnamaldehyde and epicatechin, that prevents the effects of tau protein which researchers believe that it can be the cause of Alzheimer's. Tau protein form as clumps in the brain and these compounds have been shown to prevent the formation of these clumps.
8. Ginkgo biloba
Ginkgo biloba is used as a treatment for dementia and helps improve cognitive function by stimulating blood circulation and promoting blood flow to the brain.
A 2015 research published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease shows that ginkgo biloba extract called EGb761 can be helpful in slowing the decline of cognition among patients experiencing neuropsychiatry symptoms.
9. Chamomile
According to some medical experts, chamomile contains luteolin, which is a substance that has been found to reduce inflammatory reactions in the brain. This lowers the risk of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
Note: If you're suffering from a health issue, then we highly recommend you to consult your doctor before including any of the herbs or spices in your diet.
Related Articles
- Control Diabetes With These 9 Herbs & Supplements
-
- 12 Emmenagogue Foods And Herbs To Induce Periods Immediately
- What Are Microgreens? Here Are Its Health Benefits
- 10 Best Herbs To Use In Cooking
- Palak Paneer Recipe | How To Prepare Spinach Cottage Cheese Curry
- Top 12 Vitamin A Rich Foods To Overcome Vitamin A Deficiency
- Reduce Gastritis + 6 Other Health Benefits Of Parsley
- 10 Best Herbs For Weight Loss That Are Backed By Science
- 10 Amazing Herbs That Burn Belly Fat Fast
- Drinking A Cup Of This Herbal Juice Can Cure Your Holiday Hangovers In A Jiffy!
- Do You Know These 24 Herbs & Spices That Kill Pain Fast?
- Scientists Identify Chinese Herb To Fight Tooth Decay