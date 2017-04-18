Symptoms Of Gluten Intolerance That You Need To Be Aware Of Wellness oi-Sravia

The symptoms of gluten intolerance are non-specific and hence you need to be careful, as it can also reflect the signs of other diseases and conditions.

So in case you suspect that you are gluten intolerant, you need to see your doctor immediately. If you do not know how to identify the symptoms of gluten intolerance, then this article will help you with it.

Gluten sensitivity can manifest more than just IBS-like symptoms and stomach problems. Gluten sensitivity can affect processes in the body beyond the digestive tract.

This condition can affect the joints, bones, mouth, endocrine system, etc. Gluten intolerance is one of those wheat-related disorders. Gluten is a protein mostly found in wheat-based foods and few people are sensitive to it and cannot digest this.

There are a few symptoms that some people have after they eat foods that contain gluten. This article will let you know what are the first signs of gluten intolerance.

It is important to get medical attention for the symptoms of gluten intolerance. So, continue reading to know more about the signs of gluten intolerance.

1. Depression And Anxiety: Researchers show that gluten intolerance is associated with anxiety, depression and mood disorders. When you remove gluten from your diet, then this can be treated. 2. Brain Fog: This is one of the early symptoms of gluten intolerance. It can have an effect called foggy brain. This is because of the cross reactivity of IgG antibodies to gluten as well as other different antibodies that can lead to mental fogginess. 3. Low Immune System: This occurs due to a depressed level of IgG, which is a class of antibodies that is mainly present in tears, saliva and gastrointestinal tract. This indicates that you do not have proper defenses in place to maintain your health. 4. Dental Issues: People with gluten intolerance will be plagued by problems like cavities, broken teeth, mouth ulcers and tooth decay. This is also one of the signs of gluten intolerance. 5. Autoimmune Disease: Research has stated that gluten intolerance is one of the main contributors to autoimmune disease. You can bring about some lifestyle and dietary-related changes. This is one of the top symptoms of gluten intolerance. 6. ADHD: ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is also one of the signs of gluten intolerance. Food sensitivities and intolerance are usually the main reasons for this behavioural disorder. 7. Migraine Headaches: Not all cases of migraine headaches are connected to gluten intolerance, but research has shown that this is also one of the symptoms. Further, going for a 100% gluten-free diet will also help in easing the signs of migraines. 8. Unexplained Weight Loss/Gain: People who have gut permeability due to gluten intolerance may experience unwanted weight loss, while having a regular calorie consumption. Further, gluten can also cause inflammation in the body that can mimic weight gain. 9. Hormonal Imbalance: It was found that people with gluten intolerance suffer from adrenal hormone imbalance. This may cause fatigue, increased body fat and mood swings in the person. 10. Extreme Fatigue: People with gluten intolerance can experience the feeling of not getting enough sleep. If you sleep enough and feel exhausted the next morning, then blame it on gluten.