Stomach Gas: Causes, Symptoms & Home Remedies

Do you often suffer from gastric problems or is it only after a heavy meal that you suffer from gas? Well, the problem could be mild, painful or severe.

A gassy stomach can occur at any time of the day. It is estimated that people pass gas up to 20 times a day. When gas is released through the mouth, it is called belching or burping. The medical term for releasing gas from the digestive system through the anus is known as flatulence [1] .

What Causes Stomach Gas?

Gas can collect in your stomach in two ways - either by eating or drinking. During food digestion in the stomach, gases like carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen are accumulated in the stomach. And secondly, swallowing air while eating or drinking causes the oxygen and nitrogen to collect in the digestive tract leading to flatulence [2] .

Swallowing too much air during eating or drinking will cause excess flatulence and it may also cause burping. Gas can also form in the stomach if you consume hard candies, drink carbonated drinks, eat too quickly, smoke and chew gum.

Certain foods could cause excessive abdominal gas as well. These foods include Brussels sprouts, cabbage, beans [3] asparagus, broccoli, lentils, apples, fruit juices, artificial sweeteners, milk, bread, ice cream, wheat, potatoes, noodles, peas, etc.

These foods take a long time to digest, leading to unpleasant smell while you pass gas.

Symptoms Of Stomach Gas

Stomach pain

Belching or burping

Bloated stomach

Chest pain

An increase in the size of the abdomen (distention)

Complications Associated With Stomach Gas

Stomach gas can also be due to many underlying conditions which include the following:

Constipation

Irritable bowel syndrome

Lactose intolerance

Gastroenteritis

Diabetes

Crohn's disease

Celiac disease

Ulcerative colitis

Eating disorders

Peptic ulcers

Inflammatory bowel disease

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

When To See A Doctor

Consult a doctor if your condition is persistent and severe and accompanied with other symptoms like a change in bowel habits, constipation, weight loss, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, heartburn, bloody stool, and chest pain.

Diagnosis Of Stomach Gas

The doctor will ask you about your symptoms and conduct a physical examination. He or she might conduct tests like abdominal X-ray, upper GI series, CT scan, breath test, stool test, and blood test to evaluate excess gas. If there is an underlying condition, medicines will be provided by the doctor to treat the condition.

The doctor might advise you to follow a food diary to track your daily eating habits to understand which foods contribute to gas.

Treatment Of Stomach Gas [4]

Eat carbohydrates that are easier to digest like bananas, potatoes and rice. Limit the intake of fibrous foods that are likely to cause gas [5] . Chew your food properly before you swallow as it helps in faster digestion. Take a short walk after every meal as it aids in the digestion process [6] .

Over the counter medications such as alpha-galactosidase and antacids help in the breakdown of carbohydrates from foods and provide instant relief from gastric problems.

If you are lactose intolerant, a lactase supplementation will help the body digest sugar in dairy products.

Natural Remedies To Treat Stomach Gas

1. Ajwain or carom seeds

Ajwain is used for many medicinal purposes. The seeds contain a compound called thymol, which secrete gastric juices that bring relief to gastric problems including gas and indigestion [7] .

Add 3-4 tsp of carom seeds to half a cup of boiling water. Strain the mixture and drink it.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar works effectively in reducing gas from the stomach. It provides instant relief from gas and also treats indigestion.

Add 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water and let the mixture cool. Drink this solution to soothe your stomach.

3. Peppermint

Peppermint is an effective home remedy in reducing gastric problems and relieves irritable bowel syndrome [8] . It is soothing for the digestive system and dissolves large gas pockets that contribute to bloating.

You can chew the leaves raw.

Boil the water and add a few mint leaves to it. Allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes. Drink the mint tea daily.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another natural remedy that gives instant relief from stomach gas. It helps soothe the stomach and promotes digestion. Cinnamon decreases stomach acid and pepsin secretion from the stomach walls which helps to lower gas [9] .

Add half a tsp of cinnamon and half a tsp of honey to a cup of warm milk. Drink this mixture whenever you suffer from gas.

5. Ginger

Ginger is a very good remedy for stomach gas because it contains gingerols and shogaols that help relax the intestinal tract. It also aids in reducing the inflammation and cures indigestion [10]

You can chew a small amount of raw, fresh ginger after your meals.

Mix 1 tbsp of ground ginger to half a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes and drink it thrice a day.

6. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are a natural remedy to curb flatulence. The seeds contain potent plant compounds that aid in digestion and prevent the formation of gas [11] .

Add 1 tbsp of fennel seeds to boiling water. Simmer it for 5 minutes and let it steep. Strain and drink it to get rid of the gas.

7. Lemon

Drinking a glass of warm lemon water in the morning is a healthy habit. Lemon is a very good home remedy in easing stomach pain because of the acid in lemon that stimulates the production of HCl (hydrochloric acid), which helps to break down the food.

Add 1-2 tbsp of lemon juice to a cup of warm water and drink it after every meal.

8. Buttermilk

Buttermilk contains a significant amount of acid that is effective against bacteria and aids in clearing the stomach and promotes digestion. As buttermilk is carminative in nature, it expels gas from the stomach.

In a glass of buttermilk, add black salt and cumin powder. Drink it after meals.

9. Chamomile tea

Chamomile has carminative properties which reduce gas and bloating. Drinking chamomile tea will bring relief from abdominal cramps caused by gas [12] .

Boil a cup of water and add a chamomile tea bag in it. Steep it for 5 minutes and drink it.

Foods To Reduce Stomach Gas

According to the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, these foods reduce gas.

Eggs

Lean meat

Fish

Green leafy veggies like zucchini and lettuce

Rice

Tomatoes

Grapes

Melons

Berries

Avocado

Olives

Tips To Reduce Gas

Limit the intake of fibre-rich foods.

Eat and chew slowly.

Stay away from carbonated drinks and soda.

Avoid chewing gums.

Soak beans and lentils in water before cooking them.

