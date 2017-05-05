Mistakes You Should Avoid With Your Teeth

1. Using An Old Toothbrush :

Using an old toothbrush is one of the most common mistakes that folks make when it comes to dental hygiene.

The average age of a toothbrush is not more than 3 months. An old toothbrush has its bristles worn out and is ineffective in cleaning your teeth.

2. Not Brushing Your Teeth Long Enough:

For proper cleaning of the tooth one must continue brushing the teeth at least for 3 minutes. Most people stop after 45 seconds. Anything shorter than 2 minutes doesn't give the fluoride in your toothpaste enough time to attach to the enamel on your tooth.

3. Not Brushing Your Teeth Twice A Day:

Brushing your teeth twice a day prevents the build up of microbial organisms like bacteria. This freshens up your breath and decreases the chances of teeth and gum diseases.

4. Storing Your Toothbrush In An Unhygienic Place:

Bathrooms, toilets and washrooms are not microbe-free environments. Leaving a toothbrush in an open space can lead to accumulation of dust and microbes.

5. Don't Use Water To Rinse Your Mouth:

A typical toothpaste has a lot of fluoride which sticks to the enamel and decimates accumulated bacteria. However, the usage of water could possibly dilute this effect. So one should start using mouthwash to rinse after he/she is done with brushing his teeth.

6. Brushing Too Many Times A Day:

Brushing your teeth more than twice a day is an overkill. It does not provide an oral health effect and dentists say that brushing your teeth more than twice a day can cause gradual erosion of the enamel. It can cause gum diseases as well.

7. No Care Of Tongue:

A clean tongue is an inseparable part of dental health. Most people do brush their teeth once a day or twice a day. However, they completely ignore their tongue. Proper care of tongue keeps stinking breath at bay. It prevents the formation of bacterial plaque.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar may have incredible benefits when it comes to weight loss. It may increase your metabolism and do wonders to your overall health; however, the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar leads to the erosion of tooth enamel leading to weaker tooth and sensitivity.

9. Smoking:

Smoking is bad for your lungs, heart and also for your cardiovascular system. If you need another reason to quit smoking for good, here it is - smoking can cause gum and teeth problems like gum recession, bone loss and tooth loss that come with it. So quitting smoking can be the first baby step towards better oral hygiene.

10. Skipping The Dentist Appointment:

Regular appointment with the dentist is important for your overall oral hygiene. A visit to the expert once in a while can nip problems in the bud and prevent painful disorders at the very outset.

11. Skipping On Calcium And Vitamin D:

Minerals and vitamins are building blocks for bones and teeth, of course, but they're also key to maintaining their strength and density as we age - and these two are bones' strongest allies. Insufficient intake of these can cause tooth decay.