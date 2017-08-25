Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Check Out Ways To Prevent Indigestion Naturally And Stay Healthy! Wellness oi-Sravia

Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi is the time when we actually eat like Lord Ganesha himself! There is this abundant multitude of sweets, snacks and savouries that are prepared at home and there is no way we are not gonna try our hands on all of them. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September.

It is the season for eating and teasing our taste buds with a wide variety of Ganesh Chaturthi special foods.

It is also the time when our stomach takes a beating due to our incessant intake of foods without any particular limit to the consumption. This can lead to a frequent digestive problem during the festive season.

Indigestion is a very common condition that can occur for many of us who are celebrating this festival across the country.

In this article, we have mentioned some of the best ways to prevent indigestion. Read further to know how to prevent indigestion naturally during this festive season.

1. Eat Fibre Rich Foods: Apart from your festive delicacies, remember to include fibre rich foods also during this time as an extra precaution. A high fibre diet helps ease with digestion effectively and gives you the confidence to eat whatever kinds of food that comes your way. So remember to include fibre rich fruits and vegetables in your plate and celebrate the day away! 2. Chew Your Food: You might want to gorge in more amount of food that your sibling and this will only make you more indigested than ever. Hence try not to overeat and whatever you eat, have them slowly, chewing them well. This is one of the best ways to prevent indigestion. 3. Exercise Even On That Day: Festival should not be seen as an excuse to not work out as the risk of indigestion is high during this time and exercising will help you decrease it. Physical activity can prevent many digestive problems and try not to miss out on that day as well. 4. Don't Overuse Antacids: Acids in the stomach help the body digest the foods. You might take up antacids when you are indigested due to overeating at this season. But when you overuse antacids, it can cause the stomach to lose its function and leave you vulnerable to bacterial infection. Hence this method will let you know how to prevent indigestion. 5. Take Digestive Enzymes Supplements: Digestive enzymes that are taken from plant sources help promote good digestion. This can reduce the symptoms of indigestion and upset stomach. This is one of the top ways to prevent indigestion.