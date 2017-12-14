Is your fat tummy bothering you? Are you struggling to get a flat stomach quickly? Well, you are not alone. Belly fat is the most common problem that people face today and different home remedies and ingredients don't seem to work that well. So, here's a quick guide through on how to lose belly fat in 1 week naturally at home.

Owing to today's sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, there is no wonder that you are developing a fat tummy. And this summer, you will be donning sleeveless shirts, shorts and dresses, and you will be worried about how you will appear in these clothes.

Most importantly, losing that stubborn fat that clings to your waistline reminds you of all the refined and fast foods that you have indulged in.

While there are countless pills and quick fixes available today in the market, which most of them either don't work or carry incredible health risks, going natural would do the trick.

So, read on to know how to lose belly fat in 1 week naturally at home.

1. Eating Smaller Portions More Often

Eating smaller portions throughout the day is a great way to lose belly fat in 1 week. Instead of eating three full meals and overloading your digestive system, you should switch to eating smaller portions about 2 to 3 hours apart. The benefits of eating smaller portions will help you to lose belly fat and will increase your metabolism, which will burn up more fat.

2. Reduce The Intake Of High-fibre Foods

If you are a person who often suffers from bloating, then you need to have a limited intake of bloat-causing fibre foods such as broccoli, beans, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower. Bloating leads to a fat tummy and a bulging stomach. The high-fibre vegetables mentioned above are good for the body, but lethal to your body shape. It is advisable to eliminate them from your diet during 1 week, as they cause gas and bloating.

3. Increase The Intake Of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

It is recommended that you don't consume too many raw vegetables and fruits at one go. It is better to eat them in smaller portions throughout the day, as they cause your stomach to stretch. But ensure that your plate is filled with brightly coloured fresh vegetables and fruits to provide you with adequate number of nutrients and energy. This will help in accelerating the process of losing belly fat.

4. Cut Back On Dairy

Dairy products cause uncomfortable gas and bloating and this happens because some people have difficulty digesting 'lactose', the sugar found in dairy products. So what should you do? It is suggested that you have plain yogurt and stick to the smaller portions of milk and its products.

5. Eat More Potassium-rich Foods

Foods which are high in potassium are avocados, papaya, bananas, mango, cantaloupe and yogurt. They have a number of bloat-reducing benefits. It is because potassium is a natural diuretic that helps reduce water retention and puffiness in the tummy. This mineral combines with sodium that helps regulate fluids around your cells and keeps your body from retaining too much of water.

6. Eat More Of Berries & Nuts

Berries are a great fat-reducing foods. Science has proven that berries stop fat cells from getting bigger. It also aids the fat cells in producing 'adiponectin' a hormone that helps reduce inflammation while lowering blood sugar. On the other hand, nuts also help to keep your tummy flat. Consume almonds, walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, etc., once a week.

7. Start Your Day With A Smoothie

Smoothies are a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. They are of course easy to make and one of the best ways to lose belly fat in 1 week. It suggested that you have watermelon smoothie, as this fruit is rich in amino acids called arginine that is known to decrease body fat and increase lean muscle mass.

Also, a pineapple smoothie is great for losing weight, because this fruit contains an enzyme called bromelain that helps break down protein and banishes bloating.

8. Ginger For Weight Loss

Ginger not only aids in calming your intestines and reduces bloating but also is an excellent home remedy for gas. You can have ginger tea, or you can grate it in green tea. Also, ginger and lemon tea is a good combination for losing weight. The ginger root is used as a slimming formula because its properties promote weight loss.

9. Cardio Exercises

Aerobic exercises are a strong weapon against belly fat. Studies have proven that cardio exercises can get rid of the deep visceral fat stored in the abdomen. A brisk walking or swimming should be the way out if you want a flat belly in 1 week. You can take up aerobic activities for 10 minutes over the day, rather than trying to exercise regularly for a long time at a stretch.

The few natural ingredients that can help in losing belly fat in 1 week are dry ginger powder, buttermilk, black pepper, ajwain, cumin seeds and rock salt. All these ingredients when taken together can do wonders.

The compound called gingerol present in ginger is one of the well-known ingredients that helps in preventing fat accumulation in the abdomen. Buttermilk is another ingredient that helps improve digestion and helps in depleting stomach fat.

The method to use the ingredients are :

Take a pinch of dry ginger powder.

Take a pinch of black pepper powder.

Take a small pinch of ajwain seeds powder.

A pinch of cumin seeds powder.

A small pinch of rock salt powder.

Add these ingredients in a glass of buttermilk.

Drink it twice a day.

Share this article!

If you enjoyed reading this, please don't forget to share this article!

RELATED ARTICLES: How To Lose Weight With A Healthy Salad Diet

What Soup Can Help You Lose Weight

10 Foods To Stop Eating To Lose Weight