14 Foods That Are Natural Painkillers For Pain Relief

Food is a natural medicine that heals us when we fall sick. Whether it is residual ashes from an extremely tough workout or the beginnings of a pesky cold, supplementing those painkiller pills with certain foods could be just as helpful.
The healthy fruits, whole grains and vegetables we include in our diets may do more than just feed our bodies well. We always opt for pharmaceuticals which do the trick but what if, a food is doing the same trick without any side effects?
Changing the pattern of your diet by including a variety of foods can alleviate your pain. There are certain foods that ease aches by fighting inflammation, blocking pain signals and even healing an underlying disease.
You will find those foods right in your kitchen and you do not need to waste your money behind buying a huge stack of medicines. Stay committed to a good nutrition plan by including these 14 foods that are natural painkillers, which will heal you instantly.
1. Cherries
Cherries contain compounds called anthocyanins that are powerful antioxidants which tamp down pain. This antioxidant blocks inflammation and it inhibits pain enzymes just like aspirin.
2. Ginger
Ginger is a wonder root that combats nausea and motion sickness with its anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger also eases muscle and joint pain by reducing the swelling and stiffness in the injured area.
3. Salmon
Fishes like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids that can help relieve back pain. Salmon is not only tasty but it also reduces arthritis pain, especially in the neck and back area.
4. Cranberry Juice
Cranberry juice can help prevent ulcers in the first place instead of grabbing for those antibiotics. Cranberry juice has the ability to cure ulcers because it is anti-inflammatory and soothes the stomach lining.
5. Orange
Vitamin C has been known to prevent the onset of cold and respiratory infections. An antioxidant called beta-cryptoxanthin found in oranges has been found to help reduce the risk of anti-inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
6. Evening Primrose
The flower has immense power that can treat atopic dermatitis (a skin condition), PMS symptoms and rheumatoid arthritis. Primrose consisting of anti-coagulant effects may help reduce the effects of cardiovascular illnesses.
7. Coffee
Research suggests that caffeine can lower the pain if you are suffering from exercise-induced muscular injury and pain. Yes, now you have more excuses to enjoy that second cup of Joe!
8. Cloves
Got a toothache but you are afraid to go to a dentist? You can opt for cloves by chewing them gently, which can ease the pain and gum inflammation for two hours straight. Cloves are a natural anaesthetic that can heal any tooth-related problems.
9. Turmeric
Turmeric is a wonderful spice and an effective medicine to relieve pain and speed up digestion. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin that protects the body from tissue destruction and joint inflammation.
10. Apple Cider Vinegar
If you often suffer from heartburn, try having apple cider vinegar. It is rich in tartaric acids and powerful digestive aids that speed the breakdown of fats and proteins, so that your stomach can empty quickly.
11. Yoghurt
Yoghurt is a natural painkiller for reducing premenstrual syndrome. It is rich in calcium, a mineral that naturally calms the nervous system, preventing painful symptoms even when your hormones are in flux.
12. Oats
A daily bowl of oatmeal is known to treat endometriosis pain. Endometriosis occurs when tiny bits of the uterine lining detach and grow outside of the uterus, which can turn menstruation into misery. Oats can reduce the cramping during your periods and can help reduce endometrial pain.
13. Pineapple
Suffering from painful gas? Eat pineapples daily to cut painful bloating, as they are naturally packed with proteolytic enzymes and digestive aids that help in reducing the pain in the stomach.
14. Grapes
Grapes are one of the painkillers that can treat your aching back. Grapes can significantly improve blood flow to the body, which is essential for healing the damaged back tissue.
