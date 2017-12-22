11 Reasons Why Noodles Are Not Good For Health

Chinese food खाने से पहले ध्यान दें ये बातें | Chinese Cuisine | Food | Health | BoldSky

Noodles is the most favourite junk food among young people of all age groups. Whether eaten as a snack, tiffin or midnight hunger pangs, noodles is the first choice. Noodles contain an excess amount of carbohydrates that are converted by our body into sugar, which if not utilized will deposit as fat in our body.

Noodles are very low in nutrients and it is advisable to not be eaten as a staple diet. Frequent consumption of noodles is linked to a poor diet quality and an increased risk of metabolic syndrome.

To give the instant noodles a longer shelf life, they are highly processed. The noodles are high in fat content, calories and sodium and are laced with artificial flavours, preservatives, additives and flavourings. Though they are inexpensive and easy to prepare, they have adverse effects on our health.

Read on to know about the 11 reasons on why noodles are not good for health.

1. Low In Fibre And Protein Noodles are processed foods, which lead to weight gain. They are also low in fibre and protein, which does not make it the best option for weight loss and does not keep you full. 2. It Causes Metabolic Syndrome A research has shown that women who ate instant noodles twice a week or more had a higher risk of being affected by metabolic syndrome than those who ate less or did not opt for the same at all. It is regardless of whether their diet style fell into the traditional or fast-food category. 3. It Consists Of Maida Noodles are made of maida, which is a milled, refined and bleached version of wheat flour. Maida is very bad for our health because it is highly processed, rich in flavour but devoid of nutrition. Maida noodles are loaded with preservatives and are nothing but a source of empty calories. 4. Noodles Have Bad Fats In Them Noodles is the worst processed food, which is loaded with saturated fatty acids or trans-fat. They are also filled with edible vegetable oil, sugar, sugar syrup, flavour enhancer and many other agents like these that are not good for your health at all. 5. Noodles Contain MSG Noodles contain MSG (monosodium glutamate), a common food additive used to enhance flavour in processed foods. MSG consumption leads to weight gain, increased blood pressure, headaches and nausea. 6. Noodles Leads To A Poor Diet Instant noodles are associated with poor overall diet quality. Due to noodles, people are lacking in essential nutrients which are required by the body. Noodles significantly decrease the intake of vitamins A, C, D, calcium, phosphorous, and iron. 7. Noodles Are High In Sodium Noodles are high in sodium that has a negative effect on people who are salt-sensitive. And also in general, noodles may cause an increase in blood pressure and also an increase in cardiovascular diseases. 8. Lack In Nutrient Absorption Children who consume instant noodles frequently do not have the ability to absorb nutrients from other nutritious foods. After the consumption of noodles, many children showed difficulty in absorbing the nutrients from proper meals. 9. Causes Miscarriage Though pregnant women are not supposed to have processed foods such as instant noodles, if they are obsessed with having it, they should stop that instant. Expectant mothers who love to eat instant noodles may face miscarriage during pregnancy. This is because noodles adversely affects the development of the foetus. 10. Obesity Instant noodles causes obesity, as it contains fat and large amounts of sodium, which causes water retention in the body. Eating noodles daily will lead to weight gain faster. 11. It Contains Propylene Glycol Noodles contain propylene glycol, which is an anti-freeze ingredient that prevents the noodle strands from drying by retaining moisture. The body absorbs it easily and it accumulates in the heart, kidney, and the liver, which thereby damages the immune system.

