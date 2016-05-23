22 Fascinating Benefits Of Peppermint Oil For Health, Hair & Skin

Extracted from the aromatic herb peppermint, the essential oil is undeniably the most popular of its lot. The calming effects, along with the abundance of benefits of peppermint oil, has pledged it a remarkable place in the realm of essential oils. The versatility [1] of the essential oil can be regarded in its use for health concerns, beauty treatments and aromatherapy.

The menthol content in peppermint oil is the contributing factor to its plethora of benefits, as well as its smell, taste and the cooling property. One of the oldest [2] European remedies, the essential oil has also been used in Chinese and Japanese folk medicine.

The pale yellow oil is encompassed of antibacterial, antiviral, antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory and carminative properties. The scientifically proven [3] benefits of the peppermint oil without a doubt make it popular in the health-conscious world of today. The oil is available in the form of tablets and capsules too.

Apart from its medicinal and therapeutic properties, peppermint oil has culinary uses too. It is used as a flavouring agent due to its mildly sweet flavour and aroma. The oil [4] is also used as a mouth freshener and is added to soaps and cosmetics as an aromatic agent.

Benefits Of Peppermint Oil For Health

1. Manages irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms

Known for its relaxation properties, peppermint oil can help improve the symptoms as it relaxes the muscles in the intestine, and reduces the colon spasms. It also helps in [5] reducing gassiness and bloating caused by IBS. Consuming peppermint oil (2-3 drops) with glass water or peppermint oil capsules can aid in controlling the abdominal bleeding, discomfort and pain.

Applying 2-3 drops of the essential on your abdomen can give [6] momentary relief from the pain and discomfort caused due to IBS.

2. Reduces joint and muscle pain

Peppermint oil is widely used for the relaxation of muscles. The calcium antagonist present in the oil is asserted to have pain-relieving effects. It helps in reducing [7] the pain, swelling and any possible developments of inflammation. Branded as a natural muscle relaxant and painkiller, the invigorating and antispasmodic properties possessed by the essential oil helps in dealing with myofascial pain syndrome [8] and fibromyalgia.

Applying 2-3 drops topically to the affected area can provide relief from pain.

3. Treats respiratory problems

Acting as an [9] expectorant, peppermint oil helps in clearing your airways by removing the mucus and reducing congestion. The antiviral, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of the oil help fight the infection that affects your respiratory tract. Inhaling peppermint oil (diffused) help protect your sinus from infections and is also the best remedy for a cough, colds, flu, asthma, bronchitis.

Applying 2-3 drops topically on your chest, temples and back of the neck is beneficial. You can also inhale the peppermint oil by diffusing 5 drops.

4. Improves digestion

A carminative in nature, peppermint oil is extremely beneficial in curing an upset [10] stomach. By eradicating the excessive gas, it helps calm your stomach and promotes better digestion of food. The oil can also be used to treat abdominal pain, motion sickness, nausea, and bloating.

Adding a few drops of peppermint oil in water and drinking it can help reduce the pain and bloating.

5. Cures headaches

Peppermint oil helps in improving blood circulation and relaxing the muscles, thereby acting as a curing agent for migraines and headaches. A clinical study on the effectiveness of peppermint oil in relieving headaches, it was asserted that the oil had an analgesic [11] effect and reduced the sensitivity to headaches. It is also pointed out to have positively impacted the cognitive performance and has a relaxing effect on the mental functions.

Apply 2-4 drops of peppermint oil on your temples, back of neck and forehead to get relief from migraines and headache.

6. Reduces stress

The refreshing nature of peppermint oil is effective in providing relief from mental exhaustion. It can be used to treat depression [12] stress. The ability of peppermint oil to relax the tight muscles is effective for restlessness as well. By stimulating mental activity, it helps in clearing your mind and boosting your [13] cognition.

Applying 2-3 drops on your forehead can help reduce the stress level and improve cognition.

7. Boosts energy

The analgesic properties possessed by the essential oil is beneficial in improving your energy levels, focus, and concentration. Consumption of peppermint [14] oil has been found to increase the energy levels significantly. It also improves the physical performance of an individual. A study on the effect of peppermint oil on boosting energy showed improvements in the individuals' grip force and movements. It also showed significant improvement in the individuals' breathing flow and bronchial activity.

Drink 1-2 drops of peppermint oil with water or apply 2-3 drops on your temples and back of your neck.

8. Cures urinary tract infection (UTI)

The antibacterial properties possessed by the essential oil can be used in the treatment of infections in the urinary tract. It helps in reducing [15] the effects, symptoms and frequency of the infection. Peppermint oil has been used to cure UTIs since its advent into the field of medicine.

9. Improves immunity

The antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties possessed by peppermint oil are beneficial in improving a weak immune system. Individuals who constantly suffer from illnesses are directed to use peppermint oil as it will aid in building a better and [16] stronger immune system. The combination of camphor, menthol, and carvacrol fights off the viruses and bacteria like salmonella, E.coli and Staph.

10. Relieves spasms

Peppermint oil possesses antispasmodic properties [17] which help in managing sudden muscle contractions. The spasms can be painful and can cause muscle twitches and irritation. Being an antispasmodic, peppermint oil is used during colonoscopy, gastroscopy and double-contrast barium enema.

11. Improves blood circulation

Studies reveal that peppermint oil possesses stimulating effects that can aid in increasing the circulation of blood. The vapour of the essential oil is [18] revealed to increase the pulse rate and blood circulation when it comes in contact with the olfactory nerve endings. The stimulation helps in the oxygenation of the body organs and contributes towards improved metabolism. This helps protects your body from [19] neurally degenerative diseases.

12. Treats herpes

Being an antiviral agent, peppermint oil is used for limiting the onset of the infection. Studies conducted to analyse the essential oil's role in preventing the onset of herpes [20] pointed out that it can not only reduce the occurrence of herpes but also restrict recurrences of the infection.

13. Balances hormone levels

According to various studies, peppermint oil is extremely effective in treating hormonal imbalances. It helps in controlling any fluctuations in the hormone levels. This property of the essential oil makes it beneficial in preventing the onset of [21] polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and its symptoms.

14. Treats ADHD

Peppermint oil possesses the ability to improve one's cognitive functions. It can be used on children suffering from [22] Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as it will improve the child's attention span and alertness. It does not act as a cure to the condition but works towards improving the symptoms.

15. Prevents allergies & infections

Being antimicrobial [23] , peppermint oil is extremely effective in protecting your body from bacteria and allergens. It also has antibacterial properties and helps in curing and managing allergies and infections of any sort. The essential oil possesses [24] expectorant, anti-inflammatory and invigorating properties as well, which acts against chronic inflammatory disorders.

16. Manages colic

As aforementioned, peppermint oil is effective in relaxing muscles and getting rid of bloating and excessive gas that can cause pain in the intestines. Peppermint oil helps in reducing the severe abdominal pain as it pushes [25] out the obstructive wind in the intestines. It is used as a natural colic remedy.

17. Reduces fever

Being antibacterial and antimicrobial [26] in nature, peppermint oil is used in treating fevers. It helps your body by improving the immunity and eradicating the diseases causing bacteria and viruses. Likewise, the cooling effect of the peppermint oil provides relief to the high temperatures.

18. Improves oral & dental health

Peppermint oil has been used to cure issues such as foul breath, cavities and infections [27] . It kills the fungus and bacteria that deteriorate your oral and dental health. The essential oil helps in providing relief for toothaches and fights the harmful germs. This property makes it a constant ingredient in a variety of toothpaste. As it also has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, it is used in oral surgeries.

Benefits Of Peppermint Oil For Hair

19. Treats dry scalp

Peppermint oil has effective hydrating [28] properties. It is used in hair care as it helps nourish and moisturise the scalp, thereby hydrating the dry scalp. The antiseptic and regenerative properties possessed by the essential oil help relieve irritation and rejuvenates the scalp. It also helps [29] get rid of dandruff.

20. Promotes hair growth

The stimulating properties possessed by essential oil is extremely effective in treating hair fall and strengthening the hair follicles. On applying peppermint oil [30] on your head, it seeps through the follicles to strengthen the hair roots and nourishes the hair. It also helps promote the blood circulation in your head, contributing towards better hair growth.

Benefits Of Peppermint Oil For Skin

21. Manages acne

Even though the process consumes time, peppermint oil is extremely effective in treating skin problems such as acne. It removes the acne [31] from its root by controlling the excessive oil secretion and prevents the pores from getting clogged. The antimicrobial properties of the essential oil protect your skin from pimple-causing bacteria and allergens.

22. Rejuvenates skin

Peppermint oil improves the quality of your skin by acting as a toner. It helps in removing the dead cells from the surface of your skin, giving it a shiny and healthy look. The methanol content [32] in the essential oil nourishes dullness and removes greasiness from your skin.

Uses Of Peppermint Oil

Encompassed of a plethora of benefits to your body and mind, the essential oil is [33] has various daily applications as follows.

Bug repellent

Teething

Sunburn

Nail care

Cooling agent in shampoos

Allergic rashes and itchiness

Gas

Morning sickness [34]

Food flavouring

Soap and cosmetic fragrance

Sore throat

Lice treatment

Side Effects Of Peppermint Oil

The essential oil is packed with a number of benefits for your health, hair and skin. But, in line with the benefits, peppermint oil also has some [35] side effects.

Allergic reactions

Diarrhoea with anal burning

Burning mouth syndrome

Headache

Flushing

Rashes and skin irritation

Heartburn

Mouth ulcers

Inflammation of the kidney

Respiratory collapse

Difficulty speaking and breathing (in the case of children)

Acute renal failure from overdose

Precautions

Avoid using the essential oil on infants and children.

Uncontrolled oral consumption of undiluted peppermint oil can be toxic.

Simultaneous consumption of iron and peppermint oil can cause a limitation in the effective absorption [36] of iron.

If you are undergoing any medications, consult with your doctor before using peppermint oil.

Individuals with diabetes, hypertension, hiatus hernia and gastroesophageal reflux [37] disease are advised against the consumption of peppermint oil.