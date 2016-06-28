Guidelines To Choose The Right Food Wellness oi-Staff

Change in lifestyle and food habits has been on the top list, which has been the cause for several diseases in the recent times.

Hence, making the right choice of food is necessary to have good health. But where do we get this right information, is what most of them are confused about.

Having the right ingredients in a correct amount is necessary for all your three major meals.

It should have the correct amount of micro nutrients, fibre, cereals, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

For example, your breakfast, the first meal of the day, should comprise of all the essential micro-nutrients, fibre, proteins and carbohydrates.

In order to ensure that your meal is completely balanced and nutritious, it should comprise of fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy in a balanced manner. Check out for the guidelines to choose the right kind of foods, here :

Fruits: A quarter portion of your plate should be fruits. It is always best to choose fresh, local and seasonal fruits and fruits that are colourful. Fruits like apple, papaya, guava, melon, pineapple, avocado, berry, etc, are recommended.

Vegetables: Vegetables form an important part of our daily diet. About 30% of your plate should comprise of vegetables both in the raw form as well as in the cooked form.

Make it a point to opt for fresh greens like spinach, methi and spring onions. In addition, red tomatoes, juicy vegetables such as gourds, cucumber and other vegetables like beans, cabbage and tubers should be included in the diet on a daily basis.

Vegetables should not be overcooked, as they will lose their nutrients. The best way to cook them is to gently sauté them with very little cooking oil and season them with some fresh herbs.

Grains: Broken wheat, oats, whole grains, flour like ragi, jowar, gram, soya, bajra or whole wheat are rich sources of carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and should make up for another quarter of your plate.

It can be eaten as a porridge, in pancakes, bread or chapatis. Avoid cereals that are refined or processed.

Proteins: Next major part of your meal is proteins; the building blocks that are needed for tissue repair and to have a great satiety value. Choose proteins from vegetarian sources such as whole lentils like grams, rajma, masoor, moong, urad and chickpea, which are rich in proteins.

Egg white, nuts like walnuts, almonds, dates, raisins, apricots, cashews, etc, are also a rich source of protein. In addition, lean meat and fresh water fish, which are rich in protein, should also be consumed in small quantities.

Dairy: About 200 mL of low-fat milk or yoghurt should be added to one's meal to make it complete.

A balanced meal comprises of all these group of foods in the recommended quantity.

Dr. MANJARI CHANDRA

Masters in therapeutic nutrition, MBA in Hospital Administration

Dr. Manjari Chandra is a qualified Nutritionist having a diverse experience in Nutrition and Health for over 15 years with the top-notch hospitals of India. Presently, she is a consultant with Max Hospitals, Delhi, and the owner of Manjari Wellness