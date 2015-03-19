World Liver Day 2018: 10 Home Remedies To Keep Liver Healthy

Today is World Liver Day and the theme for this year is 'Riding New Waves in Liver Diagnosis, Staging & Treatment'. World Liver Day commemorated on April 19 every year, which is created on building awareness and understanding how important the liver is for your body, and how liver diseases can be managed effectively.

Liver is the second largest organ of the body. It plays a key role in the body's digestive system. The liver helps in metabolising all essential nutrients and removes the toxins from the body, fights infections, controls cholesterol, regulates blood sugar, makes proteins and releases bile to help digestion.

The causes of liver disease are due to the increase in alcohol consumption, viral infection (hepatitis), overuse of certain medicines, immune system abnormality, genetics, cancer and other factors.

The symptoms of liver diseases are pale skin and nails (jaundice), deficiency of vitamins and minerals, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, restlessness, indigestion and weakness.

So, how to treat liver disease naturally? We, will share with you some effective home remedies for liver disease, have a look.



1. Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is a very effective herb used as a natural treatment for liver problems caused by hepatitis, jaundice, gallbladder disorders and cirrhosis. This herb can help treat liver disease, particularly chronic infection with hepatitis C. Milk thistle contains silymarin, which is an antioxidant known to reduce the damage to the liver and liver cells that sets in as a result of cirrhosis.

Crush a few milk thistle seeds and boil them in water for 5 minutes.

Have this concoction to keep your liver going and stop any further damage.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

It helps in cleansing toxins from the liver, thus helping it to work efficiently. Apple cider vinegar also helps get rid of the fat accumulated in and around the liver. Moreover, it promotes healthy liver functioning and reduces liver inflammation.

Dilute 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it.

You can also add a little amount of honey to it.

Drink this mixture three times before meals.

3. Dandelion Root Tea

Dandelion root is a herb that helps to restore the normal liver functioning and also prevents the liver from further damage. It has a natural diuretic effect, allowing your liver to quickly eliminate toxins. It also helps strengthen the immune system, balances blood sugar levels, relieves heartburn and soothes digestive issues.

Boil some dandelion root in water.

Add lemon juice for taste.

This is one of the best home remedies for liver failure.

4. Indian Gooseberry

Indian gooseberry or amla is rich in vitamin C, which protects the liver from damage. It helps to keep the liver damage in check. Amla is low in calories, fat and a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, manganese and dietary fibre.

You can have amla juice many times in a day or eat them as a whole.

5. Licorice

Licorice is one of the best home remedies for treating liver disease naturally. It has anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-microbial effects. Licorice can reduce liver injury by enhancing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity.

You can make a tea of licorice root powder and have it twice daily.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric reduces inflammation, infection and works as a best antioxidant to remove toxins from the liver. It is also effective against viral infection of liver, which helps to treat hepatitis also. Turmeric can help to detox the blood, reduce inflammation, and prevent internal blood clotting.

Mix a teaspoon of turmeric with honey and milk.

Consume it daily.

7. Flax Seeds

Flax seeds help in removing the toxins from the liver and helps it to work effectively. The seeds are a good source of essential fatty acids and antioxidants, and their consumption is associated with many health benefits, including the protection of liver health.

You can eat them by sprinkling them on salad.

8. Papaya Juice

Papaya seeds have vital nutrients that help heal cirrhosis of the liver. Eating small amounts of papaya seeds regularly helps in detoxing the liver and keeps liver diseases at bay.

You can have papaya juice by mixing the seeds together in the blender.

Have it twice daily.

9. Spinach And Carrot Juice

Spinach and carrot juice is an effective home remedy to treat liver disease naturally. When the body is filled with toxins, carrot juice is a great option to detoxify and cleanse the liver and assist with removing toxins out of the liver. Spinach contains high levels of antioxidants that help fight free radical damage.

Make a juice of spinach and carrots.

Have this juice twice daily.

10. Avocados And Walnuts

Avocado and walnuts are rich in healthy fats. They help the liver to flush the fat-soluble toxins. Walnuts and avocados are also a good source of arginine, which the liver uses to remove ammonia, and glutathione.

Mix equal amounts of avocado and walnuts in the blender and blend it.

Add a little amount of honey.

Drink this mixture twice or thrice in a day.

