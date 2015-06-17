How To Take Care Of Your Eyes This Rainy Season?

Monsoon is the season when water-borne diseases are on the rise leading to several bacterial and viral infections like typhoid, gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, jaundice and hepatitis. This weather also leads to air-borne diseases such as common cold, influenza, viral infections, and pneumonia. The bacteria and virus infections can affect your eyes and that's the reason why protecting your eyes is important.

Your eyes require extra care during the monsoon season as the moist and humid condition makes it easier for the bacteria and virus to breed. Viral infections spread and thrive the most during the monsoon which may lead to itchiness of the eyes, dry eyes, conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers.

Read on to know the eye care tips to follow during the monsoon.

1. Do Not Touch Your Eyes

Never touch your eyes when your hands are dirty because the eyes are more susceptible to infections during the rainy season. So, personal hygiene is necessary to avoid any kind of infection during the monsoon season. If at all needed, use a handkerchief to wipe your eye.

2. Use Eye Drops

If you experience redness, swelling or burning sensation in the eyes, using an eye drop will save your eyes from catching an eye infection.

3. Use Clean Eye Glasses

During the monsoon it's important to keep you eyes clean and dry. Use a protective eye glass while travelling as the wind or the rain water will not hit the eyes. Also clean your eye glasses frequently with a clean cloth to avoid fungal growth.

4. Wash Eyes With Cold Water

Every time you come in from the rain, it's essential to wash your eyes with cold and clean water. Cold water will help eliminate all the dust particles from within and around the eyes.

5. Avoid Contact Lenses

Wearing contact lenses in heavy rain and winds will cause eye redness and itching in the eyes. So, avoid wearing them during the monsoon.

6. Avoid Sharing Towels

Another tip for eye care during monsoon is to avoid sharing towels and napkins as eye infections may spread easily. Towels, napkins and handkerchiefs can cause the bacteria and virus to spread from one person to other.

7. Swimming Should Be Avoided

During the rainy season, avoid diving into the swimming pool as much as possible because the water in the pool could be contaminated. If you like swimming and can't resist it check the pool premises to see whether it's clean.