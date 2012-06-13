4 Foods To Clean Your Teeth

Brushing for 2-4 minutes twice a day is really boring after a period of time. This regular habit to maintain oral hygiene is a must and so, you are used to brushing twice everyday! White teeth, strong gums, no mouth odour or tooth decay makes you feel happy and confident. But, is brushing the only way to clean your teeth? No! There are many other ways to get white teeth naturally. You either use a fashionable toothbrush or the traditional finger method to clean your teeth.

If you are out on a vacation or a small trip and forgot to carry your toothbrush, here is the list of foods than can clean your teeth naturally! And if you want to cleanse your teeth after having some strong smelling food such as garlic or onion, just chew these foods to smell good orally!



Berries: These citrus fruits can be easily consumed to clean your teeth and whiten them. Especially, strawberries are a natural tooth paste to get clean and white teeth. Just rub a slice of strawberry on your teeth and brush after 5 minutes. If you want to get white teeth, mash strawberries and sprinkle baking soda. Rub this mixture on the teeth to get white and shiny teeth.

Apple: It is believed that crunchy foods such as carrots, broccoli, apple, etc cleanse the teeth and gums. The fiber and antioxidants in apples kill bacteria, prevents you from getting mouth odour and also whitens them. To maintain proper oral hygiene, have an apple everyday!

Lemon: The citric acid in lemon makes it an effective remedy to clean your teeth naturally. You can either rub a slice of lemon directly on your teeth or try some home remedies. Lemon not only cleanses your teeth but, this juicy fruit also kills bacteria, prevents tooth decay and controls mouth odour. Lemon has been used since generations to get white teeth naturally. Just mix lemon with salt and rub on the teeth everyday. Rinse your mouth with water and brush after 5 minutes. This remedy strengthens teeth and whitens them.

Cheese: Cheese can be a natural tooth paste for you. Cheddar cheese is a good food item to clean your teeth. The acids in cheddar cheese fights plague, takes out food from the teeth and retains the pH balance in the mouth. Whenever you eat cheese, you start salivating. It is not because of the taste only! Cheese increases the secretion of saliva in the mouth. This saliva cleanses your tooth surface, decreases mouth odour, kills germs and increases pH balance to remove acid that can damage your teeth. So, if you think that cheese is unhealthy for your teeth, it is time to get over the myth!

Have these mouth friendly foods to maintain oral hygiene naturally!