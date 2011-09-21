Tips for Computer Eye Strain Relief Wellness oi-Anwesha Barari

In this day and age we are totally dependent on computers; it has made our work easier but staring at a glowing screen all day does take its toll on our eyes. So you see more and more people with spectacles. You can help your eyes recover from damage by doing eye exercises. Your eyes too are muscles like any other so they need exercises or else they stiffen up.

So here are some eye muscle strengthening tips to protect your eyes from the strain of using computers.

Tips for Computer Eye Strain Relief

1. When you keep staring blankly at the screen, you are not giving any movement to your eye ball. That is harmful and dangerous. This vision exercise will make your eyes move.

Look straight and blink a couple of times to clear your eyes.

Now look as far right on a horizontal plane as you can.

Hold it for about 30 seconds and look straight again.

Now look as far left as you can and so the same.

Repeat this about 10 to 15 times for some over all movement.

2. Now that you are done looking sideways, you also have to roll your eyes vertically.

Look straight and blink to clear your eyes.

Look as far upwards as you can on a straight vertical plane and hold it for 30 seconds.

Come back to normal and then do the same for looking downwards.

Repeat this vision exercise about 10 to 15 times as a part of your eye 'workout'.

3. If you have a job that involves looking into the computer though out the day then you need to give your eyes a break once in while.

Every half an hour take your eyes off the screen and focus on some object in the distance. It could be anything, a wall clock or your boss's cabin door.

You could also just stare away into the distance without focusing on anything.

After this close your eyes for 30 seconds and then resume work.

The harsh light of your screen can damage your eyes irrevocably, so don't miss out on this one.

4. Eye exercises do not have to take up a sizable amount of your time; it can be done in a few minutes of your leisure.

Before going to bed, when you are just sitting on the bed, roll your eyes 5 times in the clockwise direction first and then in the anti clockwise direction.

Do a complete 360 degrees movement to soothe your eye muscles from every angle.

These tips for eye strain will not only relieve the stress from eyes that are tired but also improve your vision naturally.