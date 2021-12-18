Just In
- 24 min ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Inspires Us To Up Our Makeup Game With Sleek Winged Eye Makeup And Icy Eye Shadow
- 2 hrs ago What Is Pityriasis Rosea Or Christmas Tree Rash? Causes And Symptoms
- 4 hrs ago Venus Transit In Capricorn On 19 December: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 15 hrs ago Steven Spielberg Birthday Special: About The Oscar-Winning Director And His Movies
Don't Miss
- Sports WATCH! India start preparations for first Test against South Africa with foot-volley
- Movies Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man 4 Is In Development: Don't Want Fans To Go Through Separation Trauma
- News UP+Yogi=UPYOGI: PM Modi in UP
- Technology Vivo Y32 Goes Official With Snapdragon 680, Dual Cameras; Launching In India?
- Education SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22 Released, Check SSC Exam Date Sheet Here
- Finance 2 Shares With Stock Split Announcement To Keep A Watch On
- Automobiles Best Time To Buy A New Car
- Travel Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In December
Serum Institute CEO Hails WHO's Approval Of Covovax For Emergency Use
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday hailed WHO's approval for emergency use of the Covovax vaccine "as yet another milestone" in the fight against Covid-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Covovax as the ninth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use with an aim to increase access to vaccination in lower-income countries.
It is produced by the Serum Institute of India under the licence of Novavax.
Reacting to the development, Poonawalla tweeted, "This is yet another milestone in our fight against Covid-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration..."
He tagged Novavax, WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, its CEO Seth Berkley and the Gates Foundation. Currently, Covishield and other Covid-19 vaccines are approved for people above the age of 18.
According to WHO, Covovax was assessed under its emergency use listing (EUL) procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.
"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally," it said.