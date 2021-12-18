ENGLISH

    Serum Institute CEO Hails WHO's Approval Of Covovax For Emergency Use

    By

    Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday hailed WHO's approval for emergency use of the Covovax vaccine "as yet another milestone" in the fight against Covid-19.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Covovax as the ninth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use with an aim to increase access to vaccination in lower-income countries.

    It is produced by the Serum Institute of India under the licence of Novavax.

    Reacting to the development, Poonawalla tweeted, "This is yet another milestone in our fight against Covid-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration..."

    He tagged Novavax, WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, its CEO Seth Berkley and the Gates Foundation. Currently, Covishield and other Covid-19 vaccines are approved for people above the age of 18.

    According to WHO, Covovax was assessed under its emergency use listing (EUL) procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.

    "The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally," it said.

