Just In
- 19 min ago Birthday Special: Star Music Conductor Kent Nagano And His Journey
- 17 hrs ago Eman Suleman Inspires Us With Her Orange Eye Shadow And Red Lip Shade Makeup Look
- 22 hrs ago 129 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Health Ministry
- 24 hrs ago Expert Article: Diabetes And Pregnancy
Don't Miss
- Movies Karan Kundrra’s Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar Says She Will Never Enter Bigg Boss House; Read Statement
- Sports Abu Dhabi T10: Danny Briggs' last-ball maximum powers Team Abu Dhabi to a thrilling win
- News Air pollution: Delhi extends ban on entry of trucks, work from home for employees till Nov 26
- Finance Jan Dhan Account: SBI Yet To Refund Rs 164 Cr Undue Fee Charged
- Technology OnePlus 9RT To Launch With Different Moniker In India; Pricing, Launch Timeline All You Need To Know
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Revealed In Leaked Images
- Education INI CET Result 2022 Declared For MD, MS, DM, MCh And MDS Courses; Here’s How To Check INI CET Result
- Travel Top Road Trips In India Perfect For A Winter Adventure
Government Allows Serum Institute To Export 50 Lakh Covishield Doses Under Covax To 4 Nations
The Union government has allowed the Serum Institute of India to export 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield under the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine programme to Nepal, Tajikistan and Mozambique, official sources said on Sunday.
In addition to these three countries, the SII will also export Covishield to Bangladesh under COVAX, they said.
The SII will commence Covid vaccine export under the COVAX programme from November 23 and Nepal will receive the first lot of Covishield on November 24.
The government, earlier in October, had permitted the SII to export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.
In a recent communication to the Union Health Ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) is learnt to have informed that the Pune-based firm has manufactured stock of 24,89,15,000 doses of Covishield and that the stock is increasing day by day.