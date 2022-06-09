Just In
- 2 hrs ago Happy Ganga Dussehra 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, and Whatsapp Status
- 2 hrs ago Kajari Teej 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Celebrations, History And Significance
- 2 hrs ago Eight Quick Tips To Get Rid Of Under-Eye Bags
- 2 hrs ago China’s Infrastructure Build-Up Near Border With India In Ladakh ‘Alarming’, Says Top US General
Don't Miss
- News Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised, idols desecrated in Karachi city
- Sports Esports Premier League Season 2 to start on June 15 with Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool
- Travel 7 Smart Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed By Travel Agents
- Finance 3 Stocks To Buy From The Life Insurance Space For Good Returns
- Technology 13th Gen Intel Processors 40 Percent Faster Than Its Predecessors?
- Movies Taking The International Highway, Rohil Bhatia All Set To Be On Screen With Kaya Palat
- Automobiles Hyundai Reveals Reclining Rear Seats On The Upcoming New 2022 Venue SUV
- Education TANCET Result 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
SII Seeks From DCGI Market Authorisation For India's First qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the country's drug regulator seeking market authorisation to manufacture indigenously developed India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer, official sources said on Wednesday.
The Pune-based firm has applied for market authorisation after completing the phase 2/3 clinical trial with support of the Department of Biotechnology to ensure its early availability in the country, they said.
In the application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII, said the vaccine CERVAVAC has demonstrated a robust antibody response that is nearly 1000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups.
The SII is also learnt to have made a presentation before the working group of HPV under the chairmanship of Dr NK Arora constituted separately by the NTAGI to review the data and usefulness of this vaccine on Wednesday, the sources said.
In the application, Singh mentioned that every year lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer as well as few other cancers and death ratio is also very high.
Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second-most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.
"Also, it is noteworthy that presently, our country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine. In line with the philosophy of our group & under the leadership of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, it has always been our endeavour to make available high quality 'Made in India' vaccines at an affordable price for people of our country and the world at large," Singh said in the application.
"Like many other indigenous life-saving vaccines, we are committed to making our country 'ATMANIRBHAR' for India's first indigenous life-saving qHPV vaccine also. This will fulfill the dream of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'VOCAL FOR LOCAL' and 'MAKING IN INDIA FOR THE WORLD' and will ensure the prevention of cancers caused by Human Papillomavirus (Type 6, 11, 16 & 18) vaccine recombinant," Singh is learnt to have said in the application.
- disorders cureCervical Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Talks About The Holistic Management Of Cervical Cancer
- disorders cure7 Types Of Cancer That Affect Women
- healthWorld Cancer Day 2022: Decline In Cancer Screening Due To COVID-19 Fear
- wellnessPoor Intimate Hygiene Linked To Being One Of The Biggest Causes Of Cervical Cancer
- wellnessWomen's Health: 12 Important Health Tests Every Woman Should Take
- wellness8 Alarming Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer In Women
- wellness5 Health Risks Of Having Anal Sex
- wellnessFirst Time In History: Cancer In All Patients Vanishes During US Drug Trial - Details
- wellnessMasked Cancer Drug Stealthily Trains Immune System To Kill Tumours While Sparing Healthy Tissues
- wellnessExpert Article: Quit Smoking To Reduce Your Risk Of Tongue Cancer
- disorders cureScientists Discover Cell Protein That Keeps Kaposi's Sarcoma Herpesvirus Dormant: All About The Cancer Type
- wellnessBacteria In Urine May Signal Aggressive Prostate Cancer: Study