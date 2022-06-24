Just In
- 35 min ago Women Are At Greater Risk Of Stroke, The More Miscarriages Or Stillbirths They’ve Had
- 1 hr ago Mars Transit In Aries On 27 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 1 hr ago Illnesses Caused By BA.2.38 Are Mild, Self-Limiting, Says Covid-19 Study
- 2 hrs ago Couples Opting For Surrogacy To Buy 3-Year Health Insurance For Surrogate Mothers: Government
Don't Miss
- News Raje takes a dig on Congress and development
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar N160 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Specs, Features & More
- Sports Archery World Cup Stage 3 Finals: Date, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming in India
- Technology Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 24, 2022; Get Latest Rewards For Free
- Finance Buy This Large-Cap Auto Stock For 1400% Dividend, Turning Ex-Dividend, Record Date Announced
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Shivangi Joshi Has THIS To Say About Her Bond With Rubina, Jannat And Faisu
- Education RRB Allahabad Ministerial Category Result 2022, Steps To Check RRB Ministerial And Isolated Category Result
- Travel Best Road Trips In India For Women
DCGI Panel To Review On Friday SII Applications For Covovax’s Use Among Kids Aged 2-7 Yrs, 7-11 Yrs
The subject expert committee on COVID-19 of India's drug regulator will on Friday review the applications of Serum Institute of India seeking emergency use authorisation to use Covovax among those aged two to seven years and seven to 11 years, official sources said.
The two applications were submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) on March 16 and June 1.
The expert panel in its last meeting in April had sought more data from SII following its application seeking the emergency use authorization of Covovax for seven to 11 years.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10.
- wellnessDCGI Approves India's First qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
- healthSII Gets DCGI Nod To Manufacture Drug Substance, Test It For Developing Jab Against Omicron
- disorders cureDRDO’s Anti-COVID Drug Named 2DG Cleared For Emergency Use In India By DCGI: All You Need To Know
- basicsNovavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Covovax Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For 12-17 Age Group In India
- kidsSerum Institute Seeks Covovax's Inclusion In Covid Vaccination Drive For 12 Years And Over
- wellnessDCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covovax For 12-17 Years Age Group; Younger Age Groups To Follow
- wellnessGovt Panel Recommends Permission For Phase-3 Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- wellnessSII Seeks Permission For Phase-3 Study Of Covid Vaccine Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults
- healthIndia-US Healthcare Collaboration In Spotlight As India Approves Two More Covid-19 Vaccines
- healthCovovax Better Booster For Covishield-Vaccinated People: Dr Shahid Jameel, Virologist
- wellnessCovovax: Everything You Need To Know About The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For India
- healthCovovax Approval To Strengthen Immunisation Efforts In India, Lower & Middle-Income Countries: SII