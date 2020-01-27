ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    9 Interesting Health Benefits Of Pecans

    By

    In Thanksgiving, pecan pie is considered a speciality dish. The pie is made by using pecan nuts, which has a crunchy texture and buttery flavour that make them for a wonderful ingredient in a variety of dishes. Not only do they look pretty on the plate, but also pecans boast a bevy of health benefits which we are going to discuss in the article.

    There are over 500 different types of pecans that come in various sizes such as small, medium, extra-large, mammoth and midget.

    Pecans are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. According to a study published in The British Journal of Nutrition, pecans along with walnuts and chestnuts have a high antioxidant content [1].

    Nutritional Value Of Pecans

    100 g of pecans contain 3.52 g water, 691 kcal energy and it also contains:

    • 9.17 g protein
    • 71.97 g fat
    • 13.86 g carbohydrate
    • 9.6 g fibre
    • 3.97 g sugar
    • 70 mg calcium
    • 2.53 mg iron
    • 121 mg magnesium
    • 277 mg phosphorus
    • 410 mg potassium
    • 4.53 mg zinc
    • 1.2 mg copper
    • 3.8 mcg selenium
    • 1.1 mg vitamin C
    • 0.66 mg thiamin
    • 0.13 mg riboflavin
    • 1.167 mg niacin
    • 0.21 mg vitamin B6
    • 22 mcg folate
    • 40.5 mg choline
    • 3 mcg vitamin A
    • 1.4 mg vitamin E
    • 3.5 mcg vitamin K

    Health Benefits Of Pecans

    Array

    1. Promote heart health

    Pecans are rich in monounsaturated, polyunsaturated fats and antioxidants that help in the proper functioning of the heart. This further helps in decreasing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol, which in turn prevents heart disease [2].

    Array

    2. Aid in losing weight

    Consuming pecans daily will enhance satiety and increase metabolism, thereby helping in losing weight. A study showed that a pecan-rich diet improved cardiometabolic risk factors in obese or overweight adults [3].

    Array

    3. Reduce inflammation

    Chronic inflammation is the root cause of diseases like autoimmune disorders, heart disease or stroke. Pecans contain antioxidants, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that help in lowering inflammation [4].

    Array

    4. Control Diabetes

    Pecans are beneficial in stabilizing blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. Diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and hence, it is necessary to have a healthy diet which includes pecans [3].

    Array

    5. Lower cancer risk

    Pecans contain folate, phenolic compounds and other antioxidants that have been shown to lower the risk of cancer [5]. Phenolic compounds and antioxidants are capable of scavenging free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of cancer.

    Array

    6. Improve brain function

    The abundance of minerals and antioxidants found in pecans contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. Thiamin, copper, magnesium, and folate are necessary for proper brain function, as it impacts brain pathways involving dopamine, a feel-good hormone [6].

    Array

    7. Boost immunity

    Pecans are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can stop the damage caused by free radicals in your body. This in turn prevents the body from infections and diseases by boosting your immune system.

    Array

    8. Increase energy

    The presence of fibre, protein and carbohydrates in pecans have the ability to maintain high energy levels in the body. The more your body is energetic, the less stressed out you will feel.

    Array

    9. Prevents skin and hair problems

    Pecan nuts are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin E, folate, manganese, and phosphorus that plays a major role in maintaining good skin and hair.

    Risks Of Consuming Pecans

    If you are allergic to tree nuts, you should avoid eating pecans as upon consumption it may lead to hives, swelling, vomiting and loss of consciousness.

    Array

    Pecan Recipes

    Pecan pesto salmon [7]

    Ingredients:

    • 2 Alaskan salmon fillets
    • ¾ cup pecans
    • 1 ½ cups basil
    • ¼ cup olive oil
    • 2-4 garlic cloves
    • ¼ cup pecorino cheese
    • Sea salt and black pepper to taste

    Method:

    • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
    • In a pan, place the salmon and season it with sea salt and pepper.
    • Bake the salmon for 20-22 minutes.
    • Blend the remaining ingredients in a food processor to make the pesto.
    • Serve the salmon on a plate and pour the pesto on it.

    More PECANS News

    Read more about: pecans health benefits nutrition
    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue