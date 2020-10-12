5 Interesting Health Benefits Of Delicata Squash Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Delicata squash - also called Bohemian squash, sweet potato squash, sweet dumpling squash or peanut squash - is a winter squash known for its myriad of health benefits. Delicata squash belongs to the same species as acorn and spaghetti squash.

Delicata squash is cylindrical in shape, has cream or pale orange exterior with green or dark orange stripes and has a sweet flavour. The exterior of this type of squash is delicate than other types of squash, hence its name delicata.

Delicata squash when cooked holds its shape, which is why it can be perfectly baked and stuffed with meat, quinoa and other nutritious foods.

Nutritional Value Of Delicata Squash

100 g of delicata squash contain 35 kcal energy and it also contains:

1.18 g protein

10.59 g carbohydrate

1.2 g fibre

3.53 g sugar

33 mg calcium

0.69 mg iron

353 mg potassium

Delicata squash also possesses a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C and zero fat content.

1. Keeps digestive system healthy Delicata squash contains a significant amount of dietary fibre, especially the skin. Fibre plays an important role in digestive health. It keeps the digestive system healthy, by helping in digestion and keeping your bowel movements soft and regular [1]. Increasing the amount of dietary fibre has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain gastrointestinal diseases [2]. 2. Builds strong bones Delicata squash contains a good amount of calcium, an essential mineral that is needed for bone development and bone maintenance. An optimal calcium intake is necessary for lowering the risk of osteoporosis [3]. Spinach: Nutrition, Health Benefits And Recipe 3. Supports eye health Delicata squash is a good source of vitamin A, an important vitamin that plays a vital role in good vision; it helps maintain a clear cornea and allows you to see in low light conditions. A high intake of vitamin A helps reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration [4] [5]. 4. Promotes healthy red blood cell production As delicata squash possess a significant amount of iron, consuming this vegetable will aid in healthy red blood cell production. Iron is an essential component of haemoglobin, a protein found in the red blood cells that carry oxygen in your blood throughout the body [6]. 5. Boosts immunity The vitamin C content in delicata squash can aid in boosting your immunity. Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin plays a key role in immune function; it helps ward off common cold and other infectious diseases that attack the immune system. In addition, vitamin C is required for the growth and repair of tissues in the body [7]. 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Oyster Mushrooms How To Select And Store Delicata Squash Select a delicata squash that is firm, heavy and cream in colour. Avoid delicata squashes that have dark spots, dull or wrinkled skin and are extremely light in size. Ripened delicata squash will be yellowish with green stripes and unripe ones are light green in colour. You can store delicata squash in a cool and dry place for about three months. Ways To Eat Delicata Squash You can make delicata squash puree and add it to your soup.

You can use delicata squash as a stuffing to your favourite recipes.

Slice and roast delicata squash tossed in olive oil and salt.

Add slices of delicata squash to your home-made pizza.

Add baked delicata squash to your favourite hummus recipes. Delicata Squash Recipes Roasted delicata Ingredients: 1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 medium delicata squash, cut half length-wise and deseeded Method: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Drizzle olive oil on the baking dish. Add salt and pepper to the squash and mix it well.

Arrange the seasoned squash with flesh side down on the baking dish.

Bake it in the oven for about 25 minutes. Flip the squash and roast it for five minutes more [8]. Common FAQs Q. What does delicata squash taste like? A. Delicata squash has a sweet flavour that is similar to the flavour of sweet potato or corn. Q. Do you eat the skin of delicata squash? A. Yes, the skin of the delicata squash is edible. Q. What are the substitutes for delicata squash? A. Good substitutes for delicata squash include butternut squash, acorn squash and sweet potatoes. Q. How do you pick a delicata squash? A. Choose a delicata squash that is firm, heavy and has a cream colour with green stripes.