60 Healthiest Foods You Should Eat Every Day Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Whatever you eat as a part of your daily diet reflects on your overall health. If you consume healthy foods brimming with various disease-fighting nutrients, you are more likely to stay fit and healthy.

Healthy foods are ones that are rich in essential macronutrients such as protein, fat and carbohydrates as well as micronutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium [1]. In this article, we will talk about the healthy foods that you can include to your daily eating pattern.

1. Apples

Apples are an excellent source of fibre, vitamin C and numerous other antioxidants like quercetin, catechin, phloridzin, and chlorogenic acid [2]. Eating apples on a regular basis can help promote heart, skin, eye and brain health.

2. Avocado

Avocado is a nutrient-density fruit. It is rich in folate, vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium and healthy fats [3].

3. Berries

Berries, such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries contain many bioactive compounds which possess high antioxidant activity [4].

4. Oranges

Oranges are a good source of phenolic compounds, especially flavonoids that are associated with several health benefits, such as strengthening immunity, improving digestion, and reducing the risk of heart disease.

5. Mangoes

Mangoes are an excellent source of antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds, carotenoids and ascorbic acid. The fruit is eaten to help digestion, promote healthy gut, boost immunity and maintain skin health.

6. Kiwi

Kiwis are full of nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, potassium and vitamin E, and fibre which benefits your health in many ways, such as strengthening the immunity, improving heart health and protecting eye health.

7. Bananas

Bananas are a great source of potassium, fibre and other essential nutrients, which can be beneficial in controlling type 2 diabetes, weight and strengthening the nervous system.

8. Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that have been associated with aiding weight loss, improving digestion and boosting immunity.

9. Peaches

Peaches are known for their high nutritional value and offer numerous health benefits like improving digestion, enhancing skin health and promoting heart health.

10. Coconut

Coconut is packed with micronutrients and electrolytes that benefit your health in many ways by improving heart health, preventing dehydration, and reducing inflammation.

11. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is rich in vitamins and minerals that help lower the risk of diabetes, reduce blood pressure and support skin health.

12. Lemon

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, fibre and various beneficial plant compounds that support heart health, maintain digestive health and control weight.

13. Grapes

Grapes contain nutrients and antioxidants that help reduce cancer risk, improve heart health, lower high blood pressure and reduce the risk of constipation.

14. Lime

Lime is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B and vitamin D, potassium and magnesium. Consuming lime can help rejuvenate your skin, improve digestion, fight infections and help in weight loss.

15. Pomelo

Pomelo is a highly nutritious citrus fruit filled with protein, fat, vitamin C, copper, potassium and other nutrients. It promotes weight loss, enhances digestion and boosts heart health.

16. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K. Tomatoes also contain plant compounds like lycopene, beta-carotene, chlorogenic acid and naringenin that are known to protect against certain cancers [5].

17. Cucumber

Cucumber contains several antioxidants, flavonoids, lignans and triterpenes, vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium and manganese. All these nutrients contribute to heart, skin, bone and digestive health.

18. Spinach

Spinach is another healthy food that should be a part of your daily diet. This dark green leafy vegetable is loaded with tons of nutrients such as protein, iron, magnesium, calcium and various other vitamins and minerals.

19. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are edible fungi that provide several essential nutrients that benefit your health in many ways, such as lowering diabetes risk, promoting heart health and boosting foetal health during pregnancy.

20. Kale

Kale is a cruciferous vegetable that is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, copper, potassium and manganese. This leafy veggie is loaded with antioxidants like quercetin and kaempferol.

21. Carrots

Carrots are a good source of fibre, beta-carotene, potassium and antioxidants that have been shown to lower cholesterol levels, improve eye health and decrease the risk of cancer.

22. Cabbage

Cabbage is packed with impressive nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, manganese, potassium, magnesium and calcium. All these nutrients benefit your health by improving digestion, strengthening the immune system, and keeping your heart healthy.

23. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamins, antioxidants and carotenoids that provide several health benefits, such as lowering the risk of several chronic diseases and improving eye health [6].

24. Broccoli

Broccoli is another healthy food that should be added to your diet. It is a good source of antioxidants like lutein and sulforaphane and contains other nutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium and phosphorus.

25. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a root vegetable rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Eating sweet potatoes will help in improving gut health, enhancing brain function and supporting healthy vision.

26. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and low in calories, which helps in weight loss, protects your eyesight and boosts immunity.

27. Asparagus

This veggie is a very good source of fibre, folate, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K-all of these nutrients benefit your overall health.

28. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Cauliflower helps in weight loss, improves digestion and enhances memory.

29. Beetroot

Beetroot is another healthy food that should be incorporated into your diet because it helps lower blood pressure, improves digestion and enhances athletic performance.

30. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that help promote heart health and maintain healthy blood sugar levels and may help reduce inflammation.

31. Eggplant

Eggplant is rich in vitamins and minerals that can help lower the risk of heart disease, controls blood sugar, and help in weight loss.

32. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd is high in vitamin C, magnesium, iron, and potassium, which provide an array of health benefits, such as maintaining blood sugar levels, lowering bad cholesterol and enhancing skin health.

33. Artichoke

Artichoke is loaded with nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, protein, vitamin B6, folate, iron, magnesium and potassium-all of which contribute to improving heart health, regulating blood pressure, and supporting liver health.

34. Peas

Peas are known for their high nutrient value which benefits your health by supporting digestive health and cardiovascular health and lowering the risk of diabetes.

35. Swiss chard

Swiss chard is high in essential vitamins and minerals, such as protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium and manganese.

36. Collard greens

Collard greens are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and other nutrients that help promote heart health, improve bone health and manage cancer.

37. Red cabbage

Red cabbage is another vegetable brimming with nutrients and antioxidants. It contains anthocyanins which helps lower bad cholesterol and inflammation.

38. Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B6 and fibre which help in lowering cholesterol, supporting heart health and so on.

39. Onions

Onions are rich in various vitamins, minerals and potent plant compounds that have been shown to promote health in many ways, such as promoting heart health, lowering blood sugar levels, and boosting bone density.

40. Oats

Oats are considered one of the healthiest foods, because it is rich in soluble fibre, which has been associated with cholesterol lowering properties. Oats contain more protein and fat as compared to other whole grains.

41. Quinoa

Quinoa is a whole-grain high in magnesium, B vitamins, calcium, potassium, fibre, vitamin E and phosphorus. All these help in promoting heart health, helping in weight loss and keeping blood sugar levels under control.

42. Brown rice

Brown rice is rich in fibre, protein, vitamin A, vitamin C and other phytochemicals that can help improve heart health, lower diabetes risk and prevent premature ageing [7] .

43. Walnuts

Walnuts are highly nutritious nuts packed full of omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, vitamin E and polyphenol antioxidants [8]. Walnuts promote gut health, sharpens memory, and lowers the risk of diabetes, among others.

44. Cashew nuts

Cashew nuts contain two potent antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, and both these antioxidant compounds are known to protect the eyes. Cashew nuts are a good source of vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, sodium, fat and protein.

45. Pistachios

Pistachios are high in antioxidants, carotenoids and phenolic compounds that promote heart health, help in weight loss, and lower blood pressure.

46. Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E, protein, fat, manganese and magnesium. Eat almonds to reduce blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

47. Macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts are high in monounsaturated fats that can help improve improve HDL levels. The nuts are loaded with antioxidants that lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.

48. Peanuts

Peanuts are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that benefit overall health, such as helping in losing weight and lowering the risk of heart disease.

49. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus. All these nutrients benefit your overall health by lowering the risk of heart disease, improving bone health and reducing blood sugar levels [9].

50. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a healthy food-thanks to the nutrients, such as calcium, protein, iodine, vitamin B12 and probiotics it contains.. All these benefit your health in many ways such as improving bone health, boosting metabolism, and promoting gut health.

51. Milk

Milk is packed full of nutrients like protein, fat, calcium, vitamin D, potassium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and phosphorus. It has numerous health benefits such as improving bone health, supporting heart health and promoting gut health to name a few.

52. Chicken breast

Chicken breast is an excellent source of protein, carbohydrates, and fat, which provide an array of health benefits such as building muscle mass, helping in weight loss and lowering bad cholesterol.

53. Salmon

Salmon is an oily fish, rich in healthy protein and omega 3 fatty acids that aids in proper functioning of the heart and brain. It reduces the risk of heart disease, controls weight and improves cognitive function.

54. Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein, vitamin B2, vitamin D, selenium, citamin B6, vitamin B12, copper, iron and zinc. Egg yolks should be eaten too as it contains more protein than the egg white.

55. Shrimp

Shrimps are a good source of protein, iodine, vitamin B12, iron, phosphorus, niacin, zinc and magnesium. Eating shrimps will help lower triglyceride levels, build muscle mass and prevents neurodegenerative diseases due to the presence of an antioxidant called astaxanthin.

56. Shellfish

Shellfish is an excellent source of healthy fats, lean protein, vitamins and minerals. Eating shellfish everyday will strengthen immunity, help in weight loss, and promote brain and heart health.

57. Ginger

Ginger contains antibacterial, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory properties that improve digestion, relieve nausea, reduce inflammation and support heart health.

58. Garlic

Garlic is high in nutrients like vitamin C, selenium, vitamin B6, manganese, fibre, iron, calcium and copper and contribute to many health benefits, such as combating cold and flu, reducing high blood pressure, and lowering the risk of heart disease.

59. Turmeric

Turmeric possesses many bioactive compounds with powerful medicinal properties. Consuming turmeric improves brain function, lowers heart disease risk, and prevents Alzheimer's disease.

60. Legumes

Legumes such as mung beans, kidney beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans and peanuts are valued for their high nutritional value. They are loaded with protein, fibre and other essential vitamins and minerals.

To Conclude...

These foods are not only healthy, but tasty and filling at the same time. So, what are you waiting for? Fill your plate with these wholesome foods to stay healthy.

Common FAQs

What is a good healthy diet plan?

A healthy diet plan includes eating fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, lean meat, fish, eggs, legumes and nuts.

What food has all the vitamins?

The nutrient-dense foods are salmon, kale, garlic, seaweed, shellfish, liver, potatoes, sardines, blueberries, apricots, apples, bananas, pineapple, raspberries and egg yolks.

What foods should you not eat everyday?

You should avoid eating processed foods such as pizzas, white bread, sweetened breakfast cereals, fried or grilled food, pastries, cookies, cakes, store-bought fruit juices and sugary drinks.

How can I eat healthy everyday?

Go on a Mediterranean diet, check the nutrition label of food products while buying, eat whole foods, practice mindful eating, and avoid skipping meals.

Can I eat rice everyday?

Yes, you can eat rice everyday as it increases the feeling of fullness, especially when you are trying to lose weight. However, avoid consuming white rice and switch to brown rice and pay attention to portion size. Always make sure you are consuming rice with high-fibre non-starchy vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein.

Karthika Thirugnanam Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian MS, RDN (USA) Know more