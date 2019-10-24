What Is Ghee Coffee And Its Health Benefits Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Coffee is the most popular beverage in the world with millions of coffee drinkers worldwide. Coffee is being experimented in many ways. Bulletproof coffee is one such experimentation of the popular drink which is extremely famous among the keto diet followers. Another type of coffee called ghee coffee is also gaining popularity.

What Is Ghee Coffee?

Ghee is a type of clarified butter most commonly used in Indian cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times. A dollop of ghee, when added to coffee, is known to have an array of health benefits including helping in weight loss. Ghee coffee is a lot more nuttier and sweeter than butter coffee.

Health Benefits Of Ghee Coffee

1. Reduces acidity

Many people find it difficult to drink coffee on an empty stomach as it causes acidity, but adding some ghee to the beverage will reduce acidity and inflammation because it is rich in butyric acid and omega 3 fatty acids which are good for your gut health and supports a healthy metabolism [1] .

2. Aids in weight loss

Drinking ghee coffee in the morning can help speed up weight loss only if you are following a keto diet. If your body is not in ketosis and you are drinking ghee coffee, you will end up gaining weight. Coffee regulates satiety and ghee has zero carbohydrates and contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids which can be useful for losing weight [2] .

3. Improves mood

The presence of omega 3 fatty acids in ghee is beneficial for nerve tissue growth and function and improves the production of hormones, thus keeping your mood stable and happy [3] .

4. Good for lactose-intolerant people

Ghee is an excellent option for those who are lactose intolerant, because ghee is free of milk solids and proteins. And ghee is also easier on the stomach as compared to butter [4] .

5. Increases energy

Coffee increases energy and focus when you drink it and the addition of ghee doubles up its energy-boosting properties. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant which is responsible for increasing your energy levels [5] .

Ghee Coffee Recipe

Make coffee and pour into a mug and add 1 or 2 teaspoons of ghee to it, depending on the amount of coffee you want to drink.

To Conclude...

Ghee coffee is advisable for people who are on a keto diet. Make sure that you don't devoid your body of the important nutrients and to gain the most from ghee coffee, drink it alongside a healthy diet.

View Article References [1] Pituch, A., Walkowiak, J., & Banaszkiewicz, A. (2013). Butyric acid in functional constipation.Przeglad gastroenterologiczny,8(5), 295–298. [2] Schwalfenberg G. (2006). Omega-3 fatty acids: their beneficial role in cardiovascular health.Canadian family physician Medecin de famille canadien,52(6), 734–740. [3] Innis, S. M. (2008). Dietary omega 3 fatty acids and the developing brain.Brain research,1237, 35-43. [4] Portnoi, P. A., & MacDonald, A. (2015). The lactose and galactose content of milk fats and suitability for galactosaemia.Molecular genetics and metabolism reports,5, 42–43. [5] Torquati, L., Peeters, G., Brown, W. J., & Skinner, T. L. (2018). A Daily Cup of Tea or Coffee May Keep You Moving: Association between Tea and Coffee Consumption and Physical Activity.International journal of environmental research and public health,15(9), 1812.