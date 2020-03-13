40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C

1. Kakadu Plum Also called billygoat plum, this fruit is the highest source of vitamin C. Kakadu plums have 100 times more vitamin C than oranges. The fruit is also rich in potassium and vitamin E [6][7]. The highly nutritious fruit began making the rounds in the health world in the recent times, owing to its possible ability to limit the onset of brain degeneration, due to the presence of antioxidants [8]. Although the fruit is rarely available in India, it can be bought online. Vitamin C per 100 g = 5,300 mg. Side effects: Kakadu plums are very high in both oxalates and vitamin C. Therefore, consuming it in large quantities may cause kidney and inflammatory diseases.

2. Guava (Amarood) According to experts, guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C. Just one guava is enriched with more than 200 mg of vitamin C [9].Various studies have been conducted to understand the impact of guava on one's vitamin C level and showed that regular consumption of the fruit can help lower blood pressure and total cholesterol level [10]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 228.3 mg. Side effects: There are no known negative side issues from eating guavas, but excessive consumption can cause gas and bloating.

3. Kiwi Experts often recommend this fruit to people who suffer from vitamin C deficiency. Including this fruit in your daily diet can both fix this deficiency and also boost your immunity and help you fight off the infections [11][12]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 92.7 mg. Side effects: Kiwi is likely safe for most people when consumed in controlled amounts. In some people, it can cause allergic reactions such as trouble swallowing (dysphagia), vomiting, and hives.

4. Lychee On top of providing a significant amount of vitamin C, consuming lychee can help improve collagen synthesis and blood vessel health [13]. Rich in potassium and healthy fats, lychee also contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids [14]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 71.5 mg. Side effects: You should NEVER eat lychee on an EMPTY STOMACH or when skipping meals as it can lead to acute low blood glucose level and lead to encephalopathy (a condition that can alter brain functions, causing convulsions, coma and in some cases, death.)

5. Jujube (Ber) In India, there are around 90 varieties of jujube grown differing in their leaf shape, fruit size, colour, flavour, quality and season. One of the best sources of vitamin C, jujube has incredible benefits from rejuvenating the skin, helping in weight loss and relieving stress to boosting our immunity [15]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 69 mg. Side effects: Pregnant women are advised to talk to a doctor before consuming the fruit. In some people, the fruit may lower blood glucose levels.

6. Papaya (Papeeta) Eating one cup of papaya provides 87 mg of vitamin C, making the fruit a good source of the vitamin [16]. Raw papayas are also a great source of vitamin C, as well as, vitamin A, folate, dietary fibre, calcium, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids [17]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 62 mg. Side effects: Papaya may cause severe allergic reactions in sensitive people. Pregnant women should avoid papaya. Also, the high fibre content can lead to digestive issues.

7. Strawberry Regarded as the super-fruit for fixing vitamin C deficiency, strawberries are high in vitamin C and 1 cup of strawberries contains 149 per cent of required daily intake. That is, one cup of strawberry halves (152 grams) provides 89 mg of vitamin C [18]. Strawberries are also a good source of antioxidants and dietary fibre as well [19]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 58.8 mg. Side effects: Consumption in large quantities may lead to prolonged bleeding and increase the risk of bruising and bleeding in some people with bleeding disorders.

8. Orange (Santara) The ultimate source of vitamin C, consuming oranges is one of the easiest ways to gain the required amount of the vitamin into your body. Consuming one medium-sized orange every day can provide for the required dietary vitamin C intake [20][21]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 53.2 mg. Side effects: Eating too many oranges can affect digestion, causing abdominal cramps, and could also lead to diarrhoea.

9. Lemon (Nimbu) Lime and lemons are both citrus fruits, rich in vitamin C [22]. In the 1700s, lemons were consumed as a preventive measure against scurvy. Vitamin C per 100 g = 53 mg. Side effects: Lemon contains citric acid, which may erode tooth enamel. Also, citric acid may cause heartburn in some people.

10. Pineapple (Anaanaas) Pineapple is a tropical fruit loaded with enzymes, antioxidants and vitamins [23]. Pineapple contains a good amount of vitamin C and helps ease digestion and other stomach-related problems [24]. Consuming pineapple is also proven to be beneficial in regulating menstrual cycles due to the presence of the enzyme called bromelain [25]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 47.8 mg. Side effects: The juice from unripe pineapples can cause severe vomiting. Consuming large quantities can cause swelling of the mouth and cheeks.

11. Blackcurrant Rich in antioxidants, blackcurrants are a good source of vitamin C [26]. A diet with blackcurrants may help reduce oxidative damage associated with chronic diseases [27]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 47.8 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption may cause soft stools, mild diarrhoea, and intestinal gas.

12. Gooseberry (Amla) Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, is mostly eaten to ward away cough and cold and promote hair growth, but that's not all [28]. In Ayurvedic medicine, amla has been used to prevent common diseases and amla juice is known to balance the three doshas - vata, kapha and pitta [29]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 41.6 mg. Side effects: Indian gooseberry might increase the risk of bleeding or bruising in some people. In people with diabetes, gooseberry may decrease blood sugar levels.

13. Cantaloupe (Kharabooja) Eating cantaloupe is one of the easiest and best ways to cool down your body. An excellent source of vitamin C, cantaloupe is packed with niacin, potassium and vitamin A as well [30]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 41.6 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption may lead to digestion problems and if you are allergic, the fruit can cause itchy mouth.

14. Mango (Aam) Mango, also known as he kings of fruits, is a good source of vitamin C, along with other nutrients such as fibre, vitamin A, B6 and iron [31]. Consuming mango on a regular and controlled manner can help benefit your overall health in several ways. Vitamin C per 100 g = 36.4 mg. Side effects: Due to the sugar content, excessive consumption can cause weight gain and increase your blood sugar levels.

15. Mulberry (Shahatoot) Mulberries are rich sources of vitamin C and also contain modest amounts of iron, potassium, vitamin E and K [32]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 36.4 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption can result in mild diarrhoea, dizziness, constipation, and bloating.

16. Custard Apple (Shareepha) Custard apple is rich in vitamin B6, C and several other nutrients, which make it a suitable addition to your diet. This fruit can also help improve your heart health and promote healthy weight gain [33]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 36.3 mg. Side effects: Eating too many custard apples can lead to excessive weight gain, digestion related problems and may cause iron and potassium overdose.

17. Elderberry The berries of the elderberry plant are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that can help improve your immune system [34]. A good source of vitamin C, elderberries can be included in your daily diet. Vitamin C per 100 g = 35 mg. Side effects: Eating too many elderberries can trigger hypersensitivity in your body. Overconsumption can also lead to nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

18. Starfruit (Kamrakh) Starfruit is called by many names such as 'kamrakh' in Hindi, 'karambal' in Marathi, 'Karanga' in Bengali and 'carambola' in other parts of the world. Packed with several nutrients, the fruit is beneficial for weight loss and help improve digestion [35]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 34.4 mg. Side effects: For people with kidney problems, eating star fruit regularly may lead to kidney damage as well as star fruit toxicity may cause neurological problems such as confusion and seizures.

19. Grapefruit (Chakotara) Packed with vitamin C, consuming grapefruit can help keep your blood sugar levels balanced [36]. Grapefruit is better when consumed at room temperature, hence, it is better to avoid keeping it in the fridge [37]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 31.2 mg. Side effects: Drinking grapefruit juice while taking some sedative medications can increase the effects and side effects of some sedative medications.

20. Pomelo (Chakotara) The largest member of the citrus family, pomelo is a close relative of the grapefruit. The remarkable benefits offered by the pulpy fruit helps improve your immune system to digestive health [38]. Loaded with vitamin C, the citrus fruit can benefit your body in several ways. Vitamin C per 100 g = 31.2 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption of pomelo can cause constipation, stomach cramps and in some cases, kidney stones.

21. Passion Fruit (Khaas Phal/Krishna Phal) Passion fruit is an aromatic fruit that has many vital nutrients and is a very popular breakfast food item. This exotic fruit can be consumed as a snack, in the form of salsa, or added to desserts, salads and juices. A good source of vitamin C, passion fruit help boost immunity and promote better digestion [39]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 30 mg. Side effects: People with latex allergy have a higher risk of passion fruit allergy.

22. Prickly Pear (Indian Fig) Out of the vast varieties of the cactus plant, the most common one is the Indian Fig Opuntia. Packed with various health benefits, opuntia can help lower high cholesterol levels, improve the digestive process, and decrease the risk of diabetes [40][41]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 30 mg. Side effects: It can cause upset stomach, diarrhoea, bloating, and headache when consumed in large quantities. In some individuals, it can cause allergic reactions resulting in nasal inflammation or asthma.

23. Tangerine (Santara) A good source of vitamin C, this fruit belongs to the orange family [42]. Tangerine is good for your health in several ways such as from keeping your bones healthy to aid in iron absorption, the fruit is also rich in folate and beta-carotene [43]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 26.7 mg. Side effects: People with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD, also called acid reflux disease) may experience heartburn.

24. Raspberry Raspberries are low in calories but high in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants [44]. The fruit is a good source of vitamin C and has some beauty benefits as well. Vitamin C per 100 g = 26.2 mg. Side effects: In some people, the fruit can cause an allergic reaction such as hives, difficulty breathing, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat.

25. Sapota (Chikoo) Rich in vitamin C, as well as vitamin A, sapota is a good energy booster [45]. Consuming it can help manage blood pressure levels and is a perfect fruit for expecting mothers. Vitamin C per 100 g = 23 mg. Side effects: Overconsumption can lead to weight gain, indigestion and abdominal pain.

26. Durian Durian fruit is packed with an array of health benefits. It has a plethora of nutrients which will provide your body with an adequate amount of vitamins and minerals [46]. Apart from vitamin C content, the fruit can help maintain your blood pressure levels [47]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 19.7 mg. Side effects: The fruit may cause stomach discomfort, gas, diarrhoea, vomiting, or allergic reactions in some people. The seeds, when ingested, may cause shortness of breath.

27. Plantain (Kela) A good source of fibre, vitamins, minerals and resistant starch, plantains are a good source of vitamin C as well [48]. The raw banana tastes less sweet, has a bitter taste and is high in starches compared to the ripe bananas [49]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 18.4 mg. Side effects: Eating an excess of raw bananas could cause bloating, gas, and constipation. Also if you are allergic to latex, you need to avoid eating raw bananas.

28. Honeydew Melon (Meetha tarabooj) Tightly packed with minerals, nutrients and vitamins, honeydew is generally known for its pale green flesh in a smooth yellow rind [50]. Usually incorporated in salads, the smooth fleshy fruit is a powerhouse of health benefits [51]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 18 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption may lead to diarrhoea and indigestion.

29. Tomato (Tamaatar) Considered a fruit and a vegetable, the health benefits of tomatoes are widely known. Abundant in water and packed with several nutrients, tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C as well [52]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 15 mg. Side effects: When consumed in large quantities, tomatoes may cause diarrhoea, kidney problems and body pain.

30. Cranberry Considered a superfood due to their high nutritional value and antioxidant content, the health benefits of cranberries range from lowering the risk of urinary tract infections to fighting various diseases [53]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 13.3 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption can lead to diarrhoea, stomach or abdominal upset and kidney stones.

31. Pomegranate (Anaar) Pomegranates are considered to be one of the healthiest fruits. From preventing or treating various diseases to lowering inflammation, pomegranates have a wide range of health benefits [54][55]. A good and healthy source of vitamin C, the fruit can help improve athletic performance as well [56]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 10.2 mg. Side effects: Symptoms of sensitivity include itching, swelling, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

32. Avocado Avocado is also known as butter fruit or alligator pear. It is considered a unique type of fruit which is high in healthy fats [57]. The fruit also offers nearly 20 vitamins and minerals in every serving including potassium, lutein, and folate [58]. A moderate, yet healthy source of vitamin C, the fruit should be consumed in moderation. Vitamin C per 100 g = 10 mg. Side effects: Overconsumption can lead to weight gain, hence consume it in moderate quantities.

33. Cherry A good source of vitamin C, cherries are also packed with potassium, fibre, and other nutrients that your body needs to function optimally [59]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 10 mg. Side effects: Consuming large amounts of cherry juice may lead to indigestion and diarrhoea.

34. Apricot (Khubaanee) The tiny fruits are packed with an impressive list of minerals and vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, potassium, copper, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous and niacin [60]. a good source of vitamin C, apricots can be dried and eaten or can be consumed raw as well. Vitamin C per 100 g = 10 mg. Side effects: Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid consuming apricot, and in some people, apricots can cause gastric allergies.

35. Blueberry Blueberries can help provide a good amount of vitamin C into your daily diet. Packed with fibre, potassium, folate, vitamin B6, and phytonutrients, the berries help reduce the total amount of cholesterol in the blood and decrease the risk of heart disease as well [61][62]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 9.7 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption can cause gastrointestinal distress, hypoglycaemia and an increased risk of bleeding if you're taking certain prescription medications.

36. Watermelon (Tarabooj) Watermelons contain 92 per cent of water. Each juicy bite of watermelon has a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants and amino acids [63]. It is said that the riper the watermelon, the higher lycopene and beta-carotene levels [64]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 8.1 mg. Side effects: Excessive consumption of watermelon could cause diarrhoea or other stomach problems. Also consuming more than 30 mg of lycopene could cause indigestion, bloating, and nausea. Also, people with hyperkalemia (high potassium levels) shouldn't consume more than 1 cup of watermelon a day [65].

37. Tamarind (Imli) Tamarind is packed with assorted vitamins, especially vitamins B and C, antioxidants, carotene and minerals such as magnesium and potassium. Hence, this mushy fruit is considered a storehouse of nutrients [66][67]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 4.79 mg. Side effects: Tamarind might lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Excessive consumption can cause stomach problems as well.

38. Apple (Seb) It may seem surprising but, apples contain a decent amount of vitamin C [68]. Apples are high in fibre and low in energy density which makes them weight loss-friendly fruit [69]. Consuming apples daily (in a controlled quantity) can help improve your overall health [70]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 4.6 mg. Side effects: Eating apples in excess may lead to weight gain and may damage the tooth enamel.

39. Black Grapes (Angoor) Black grapes are known for their velvety colour and sweet flavour and are packed with nutrients and antioxidants [71]. Black grapes are rich in vitamin C, K and A along with flavonoids and minerals, and can help improve your immunity [72][73]. Vitamin C per 100 g = 4 mg. Side effects: Some people may have allergic reactions and stomach upset, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, cough, dry mouth, sore throat, infections, headache, and muscular problems.

40. Breadfruit Packed with several health benefits, breadfruit is a moderate source of vitamin C [74]. Consuming the fruit in controlled quantities can help promote weight loss, regulate blood pressure and so on. Vitamin C per 100 g = 1.07 g.