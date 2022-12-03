8 Food Parts You Should Never Throw Away! Nutrition oi-Amritha K

In case you are among the many people who throw away fruit peels and vegetable stems, you may be wasting extra nutrients that your body needs. More people would eat the rind and peels if they knew they could be eaten and had nutritional benefits. Here are 8 food parts you should never throw away.

1. Potato skins

Do you know that potato skin has more benefits than the potato itself? You should cook your potatoes along with the peel after carefully washing and soaking them in warm water before cooking them together with the peel [1]. The skin contains approximately half the fibre in the potato, calcium, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, iron, etc.

2. Broccoli leaves and stalks

Broccoli leaves contain carotenoids, which provide vitamin A and may help prevent the onset of cancer. You can use the leaves and stalks of broccoli in soups, and juices, or by frying them [2].

3. Onion peel

If you skin an onion, save the scraps. There is a high amount of quercetin found in the skin of red onions, a flavonoid polyphenol-type of phytonutrient that fights inflammation, reduces blood pressure, prevents arterial plaque, and keeps the heart healthy. Red onions are higher in quercetin than yellow onions [3].

4. Carrot greens

As a result of their high calcium, magnesium, niacin, iron, zinc, B vitamins, vitamin K, antioxidants, etc., these leaves are beneficial in the fight against colon cancer as well as making your bones stronger [4].

5. Watermelon rind

A substance known as citronella can be found in the watermelon rind, which is white or green in colour. This amino acid is known to increase blood circulation and dilate the blood vessels, which is beneficial for high blood pressure and diabetes. You can mix it with the pulp from the melon in a blender to make a smoothie [5].

6. Watermelon seeds

Don't spit out the seeds next time, as they have greater health benefits than the melon itself. Watermelon peels are rich in iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium, and are used to treat infertility, the health of the heart, and healthy skin and hair. You can add watermelon seeds to salads, pasta and any food under the sun.

7. Kiwi skin

Another super healthy food part that is discarded is the kiwi fruit's skin. The dark brown hairy peel of the kiwi fruit is rich in fibre, nutrients, and vitamin C and also has anti-cancer properties [6]. It has been found that the skin of kiwifruit contains a greater concentration of antioxidants than its flesh [7].

8. Orange peel

In addition to fibre and antioxidants, the pith is a white stringy thread that surrounds the flesh, which you may be wasting if you throw it away. According to experts, removing the pith can result in a 30 per cent decrease in fibre content [8]. If you are not a fan of the bitter taste, try making orange zest or adding peels to drinks.

So, the next time, think before you toss the veggie peels and fruit seeds out of the window!

