7 Best Food Combinations For Maximum Health Benefits

There are some pairs of foods that just taste great together, like milk and cookies, while there are others that actually work together to improve your body's nutrition.

There is no doubt that certain foods possess health benefits, but did you know that these benefits can be increased by combining them with other foods? The nutrients contained in some foods are absorbed best by your body when combined with others [1].

Foods that contain vitamin C assist in the absorption of iron, for example. We should be aware of different food combinations we can consume to maximize the health benefits of essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins. These vitamins help in the best absorption of essential fatty acids.

What Are Good Food Combinations?

A number of foods can boost the healing power of other foods by complementing the nutrients in other foods. In this article, we have provided some of the best food combinations that can increase the nutrient value of foods [2].

Instead of eating a nutrient-dense food substance alone, combine it with other nutrient-dense foods to improve your health. As rain and sun combine to produce a rainbow, certain foods can be combined in a way that benefits our health the best [3].

1. Black pepper with green tea

Adding some black pepper to green tea increases its weight loss and cancer-fighting properties. Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which is responsible for its unique taste and smell. The presence of this substance enhances the absorption of antioxidants found in green tea, such as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) [4].

2. Broccoli with tomatoes

In addition to lycopene, tomatoes contain vitamins C, A, E and B, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin. Broccoli is rich in vitamin K, folate, and anti-cancer compounds. It has been found that if you combine these two vegetables, almost 50 per cent of their ability to fight cancer is increased [5].

3. Dark chocolate with apples

Apples and dark chocolate are a very common food combination - dark chocolate enhances their heart-healthy properties. As a result of eating apples along with dark chocolate, you can decrease your risk of death due to heart attacks. Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants known as catechins, which are beneficial to your heart [6].

4. Kale with almonds

Manganese, copper, fibre, calcium, potassium, B vitamins, as well as vitamins C, E, A, and K are all abundant in kale. When almonds are consumed along with kale, the antioxidants in almonds will assist in the absorption of all of the nutrients found in kale. In combination, these foods are considered to be highly beneficial [7].

5. Tomatoes with olive oil

The antioxidant lycopene found in tomatoes is fat-soluble and can assist in the proper absorption of fats. As a result, the essential fatty acids found in olive oil, such as omega-3s and omega-6s, can be more readily absorbed by your body if you eat tomatoes along with olive oil [8].

6. Black beans with red bell pepper

the iron in black beans is difficult to absorb by the body. However, the vitamin C in read bell pepper will increase the absorption of iron by almost six times when eaten with black beans [9].

7. Garlic with salmon

It has been shown that the cholesterol-reducing properties of garlic are enhanced when consumed in combination with salmon fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients that enhance garlic's health benefits [10].

On A Final Note...

Having said that, there are some food combinations which are just meant to be. Not only in terms of taste but also in terms of their health benefits. So next time you want to eat an apple- why not pair it with some dark chocolate?

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 15:41 [IST]