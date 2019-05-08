From Losing Weight To Preventing Cancer, Here Are The Health Benefits Of Radish Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Radish, most commonly called as 'mooli' in India, is used to make curries, parathas, dal, pickle or salad. Radish is one of the healthiest vegetables packed with nutrients and umpteen health benefits.

Scientifically termed as Raphanus sativus, radish is an edible root vegetable with a pungent taste. The parts of the radish plant like the leaves, flowers, seeds and pods are consumed as well.

For centuries, radishes have been used in Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine to treat many conditions like inflammation, sore throat, fever and bile disorders.

Types of Radish

Daikon (white variety)

Pink or red radish

Black radish

French breakfast

Green meat

Nutritional Value Of Radish

100 g of raw radish contains 95.27 g water, 16 kcal energy and it also contains:

0.68 g protein

0.10 g fat

3.40 g carbohydrate

1.6 g fibre

1.86 g sugar

25 mg calcium

0.34 mg iron

10 mg magnesium

20 mg phosphorus

233 mg potassium

39 mg sodium

0.28 mg zinc

14.8 mg vitamin C

0.012 mg thiamin

0.039 mg riboflavin

0.254 mg niacin

0.071 mg vitamin B6

25 mcg folate

7 IU vitamin A

1.3 mcg vitamin K

Health Benefits Of Radish

1. Aids in weight loss

Radishes are a good source of fibre which will satiate your appetite and help you avoid overeating, which makes it easier for you to lose weight. Fibre also helps in managing bowel movements, keeps constipation at bay, and lowers cholesterol by binding to low-density lipoproteins.

2. Boosts immunity

The vitamin C content in radish protects the body from free radicals and helps prevent cell damage caused by environmental toxins [1] . Vitamin C also plays a crucial role in collagen production, which helps maintain healthy skin and blood vessels.

3. Prevents cancer

Radish contains anthocyanins and other vitamins that have anticancer properties. A study found that radish root extract contains isothiocyanates that cause cancer cell death [2] . Isothiocyanates enhance the removal of cancer-causing substances from the body and prevent tumour development.

4. Supports heart health

The anthocyanins, a flavonoid in radishes, possess anti-inflammatory properties that lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. It also lowers bad (LDL) cholesterol, which is the primary cause of stroke [3] .

5. Controls diabetes

Radish is a low-glycemic index food, which means eating it will not impact your blood sugar levels. Drinking radish juice has been shown to have a positive effect on blood glucose levels in diabetic patients [4] .

6. Reduces blood pressure

Radish is an excellent source of potassium which helps in lowering high blood pressure. Potassium relaxes the blood vessels and promotes steady blood flow. It also widens the constricted blood vessels which makes it easier for the blood to flow easily [5] .

7. Prevents yeast infections

Radishes possess anti-fungal properties and contain the antifungal protein RsAFP2. According to a study, RsAFP2 causes cell death in Candida albicans, the primary cause of vaginal yeast infections, oral yeast infections and invasive candidiasis [6] .

8. Detoxifies the liver

According to a study, white radish enzyme extracts protect against liver toxicity [7] . Another study published in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology, found that black radish can prevent cholesterol gallstones and reduce triglyceride levels [3] .

9. Maintains a healthy digestive system

Drinking the juice of radish and its leaves can help prevent gastric ulcers by protecting gastric tissue and strengthening the mucosal barrier, according to a study [8] . Radish leaves are a good source of fibre that helps improve digestive function.

10. Hydrates the body

Radish has high water content, which helps keep your body cool during the summers. Eating radish will keep your body hydrated and also assist in preventing constipation.

11. Enhances skin and hair health

Vitamin C, zinc, and phosphorus in radish keep your skin healthy by delaying the ageing process. It also keeps dryness, acne, and skin rashes at bay. You can try out these radish face masks for clear skin.

In addition, radish benefits your hair by strengthening hair roots, preventing hair loss and removing dandruff.

How To Select Radishes

Choose a radish that is firm and its leaves should be fresh and not withered.

The outer skin of the radish should be smooth and not cracked.

Ways To Include Radish Into Your Diet

You can add sliced radish in your green salad.

Add grated radishes in tuna salad or chicken salad.

Make a radish dip by blending Greek yogurt, chopped radishes, minced garlic clove, and a splash of red wine vinegar.

Sauté radishes in olive oil with some seasoning and have them as a healthy snack.

You can also try out this radish sambar recipe.

Radish Juice Recipe

Ingredients:

3 radishes

Sea salt (optional)

Method:

Chop the radishes and add them in a juicer grinder.

Strain the juice, add a pinch of sea salt if required.

Enjoy it chilled!

